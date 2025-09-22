The post Nvidia, Abu Dhabi-backed institute open lab for next-gen AI and robotics research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have announced the establishment of what is to be the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East.  The announcement comes after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, marking the company’s largest external investment to date and positioning it as one of Intel’s major shareholders. Nvidia now has a joint research lab with Abu Dhabi The joint research lab, which is to be officially named the TII-NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics, will be located in the United Arab Emirates and will reportedly focus on accelerating advancements in next-generation AI models and robotics platforms. Discussions for the lab kicked off around a year ago, and Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII has said the hub will consist of teams with members from both parties, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project. Reports also claim the joint research hub will combine its multidisciplinary research with the U.S. company’s AI models and computing power, both factors currently coveted by many as they are fueling a global artificial intelligence boom. The agreement will enable the institute to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics, among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII. “It will be a chip that we will newly use … It’s called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development,” Aaraj said. TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player. Carlo Ruiz, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise solutions and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said, “By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of… The post Nvidia, Abu Dhabi-backed institute open lab for next-gen AI and robotics research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have announced the establishment of what is to be the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East.  The announcement comes after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, marking the company’s largest external investment to date and positioning it as one of Intel’s major shareholders. Nvidia now has a joint research lab with Abu Dhabi The joint research lab, which is to be officially named the TII-NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics, will be located in the United Arab Emirates and will reportedly focus on accelerating advancements in next-generation AI models and robotics platforms. Discussions for the lab kicked off around a year ago, and Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII has said the hub will consist of teams with members from both parties, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project. Reports also claim the joint research hub will combine its multidisciplinary research with the U.S. company’s AI models and computing power, both factors currently coveted by many as they are fueling a global artificial intelligence boom. The agreement will enable the institute to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics, among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII. “It will be a chip that we will newly use … It’s called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development,” Aaraj said. TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player. Carlo Ruiz, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise solutions and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said, “By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of…

Nvidia, Abu Dhabi-backed institute open lab for next-gen AI and robotics research

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 19:39
Union
U$0.011294-14.72%
Vice
VICE$0.03018+1.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.008324-3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08649-2.01%
NodeAI
GPU$0.1629-10.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1288-14.87%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.79851-14.23%

Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have announced the establishment of what is to be the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East. 

The announcement comes after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, marking the company’s largest external investment to date and positioning it as one of Intel’s major shareholders.

Nvidia now has a joint research lab with Abu Dhabi

The joint research lab, which is to be officially named the TII-NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics, will be located in the United Arab Emirates and will reportedly focus on accelerating advancements in next-generation AI models and robotics platforms.

Discussions for the lab kicked off around a year ago, and Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII has said the hub will consist of teams with members from both parties, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project.

Reports also claim the joint research hub will combine its multidisciplinary research with the U.S. company’s AI models and computing power, both factors currently coveted by many as they are fueling a global artificial intelligence boom.

The agreement will enable the institute to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics, among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII.

“It will be a chip that we will newly use … It’s called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development,” Aaraj said.

TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player.

Carlo Ruiz, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise solutions and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said, “By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of these centers into robotics for the first time in the Middle East — helping researchers and innovators accelerate breakthroughs that will shape the future of intelligent systems.”

Working together will help both companies speed up the development of intelligent systems with real-world applications — advancing the field of physical AI through embodied AI models, state-of-the-art robotics and humanoid stacks, and hardware designed for real-time robotic systems.

Research will focus on robotic learning and control at scale, as well as the development and integration of large language models, including TII’s Falcon family of AI models.

Nvidia maintains activity streak into late 2025

Not long before announcing the establishment of its joint lab with TII, Nvidia also revealed it would invest $5 billion in Intel, throwing its full weight behind the struggling U.S. chipmaker mere weeks after the White House influenced a deal that allowed the federal government to take a massive stake in the company.

Nvidia’s support will give Intel a fighting chance after years of failed turnaround efforts, and triggered a 23% jump in the U.S. chip manufacturer’s shares when the news went live.

The stake positions Nvidia as one of Intel’s largest shareholders, giving it roughly 4% of the company after the new shares are issued.

It is a common belief right now that for Intel’s foundry to survive, it requires support from a large customer such as Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm or Broadcom.

“This may be the first step of an acquisition or breakup of the company (Intel) among U.S. chip makers though it is entirely possible the company will remain a shadow of its former self but will survive,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, a holder of Nvidia stock.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/nvidia-abu-dhabi-open-lab-ai-robotics/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.