Nvidia chips still wanted by Chinese AI firms despite Beijing pressure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:35
Union
U$0.01145+129.00%
SIX
SIX$0.02143-0.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.257-2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09725-2.70%
Tagger
TAG$0.0007231-9.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-5.31%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00049--%

Nvidia chips remain in high demand in China despite U.S. export restrictions and pressure from the Chinese government for tech firms to rely less on American-made technology. 

The Jensen Huan-led chipmaker is in the process of developing a new chip called B30A that is expected to perform twice as much as its popular H20 chip.

Nvidia’s chips are still in demand in the Chinese tech market

Chinese technology giants, including Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent, are reportedly still eager to buy Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, despite the pressure from the Beijing government to limit reliance on U.S. suppliers.

Four sources told Reuters that these companies continued to seek reassurance that their orders for Nvidia’s H20 chip are being processed.

The H20 is a downgraded version of Nvidia’s advanced chips, designed specifically to comply with U.S. export restrictions. In July of this year, the U.S. government scaled back its restrictions and allowed Nvidia permission to resume selling the H20 in China.

U.S. President Donald Trump also struck a deal requiring Nvidia to give the U.S. government 15% of its H20 revenue.

The restriction was initially imposed by the U.S. government to limit China’s access to the most advanced semiconductors. However, critics of strict bans have said that Chinese firms are more likely to keep using Nvidia’s software products if they can continue buying these downgraded chips, rather than fully shifting to rivals like Huawei.

The high demand for Nvidia’s chips despite government interference on both sides is due to the development of its newer and more powerful chip, tentatively called the B30A.

It’s been reported by two sources that the B30A could be up to six times more powerful than the H20. If approved for sale in China, it is expected to cost about twice as much, with a projected price tag of $10,000 to $12,000. Chinese buyers view the potential price as reasonable given the expected performance.

Chinese regulators have summoned companies such as ByteDance and Tencent to question their Nvidia purchases. Officials have also voiced their concerns about potential information risks, but have not issued a formal order to stop buying Nvidia chips.

Domestic shortages in the industry benefit Nvidia

Chinese demand for Nvidia products remains strong because domestic alternatives are in short supply. Huawei and Cambricon, two of China’s leading chipmakers, cannot meet the full demand for high-performance AI processors.

Reports claim that sources working in engineering operations at Chinese tech firms believe that Nvidia’s chips still perform better than the domestic options.

Nvidia acknowledged in a statement that “competition has undeniably arrived,” but declined to go into further detail.

In late August, Nvidia issued a cautious quarterly forecast that excluded potential sales from China, contributing to a 6% decline in Nvidia’s stock. Executives explained that while Nvidia had secured some licenses to export the H20, shipments had not yet started because of issues tied to the revenue-sharing deal with Washington.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang personally reassured Chinese customers that the H20 chip’s availability is not at risk. Two sources said Huang also told suppliers that demand for the chip remains strong.

Nvidia reportedly has an inventory of 600,000 to 700,000 H20 chips and has asked TSMC to produce more. The company also aims to deliver B30A samples to Chinese clients for testing as early as September.

Nvidia estimates that the Chinese market could be worth as much as $50B if it can provide competitive products. China accounted for about 13% of Nvidia’s revenue in the past financial year, making it a vital market despite U.S. export restrictions and political pressure.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/nvidia-chips-still-wanted-by-chinese-ai-firms-despite-beijing-pressure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092-46.00%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06507-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:35
Share
Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03967-5.79%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001771-6.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.05981-1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Share
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03628-1.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02671-0.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Share

Trending News

More

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Bitcoin trapped at $110K, but an explosive move could be ahead