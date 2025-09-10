NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) blue box area offers a buying opportunity

! In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 7-swing correction (WXY) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock.

Five-wave impulse + 7 swing WXY correction

$NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart 8.31.2025

In the 4-hour Elliott Wave count from August 31, 2025, we saw that $NVDA completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at (5) of ((3)). As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 7 swings, likely finding buyers in the equal legs area between $167.02 and $156.24.

This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (WXY), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) suggests that it remains supported against September 2025 lows. As a result, traders should buy the dips and monitor the $190 – 197 zone as the next potential target. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets.