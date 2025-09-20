Nvidia holds talks to invest $500 million in London-based Wayve.Nvidia holds talks to invest $500 million in London-based Wayve.

Nvidia holds talks to invest $500 million in London-based Wayve

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 01:00

Nvidia is in advanced talks to invest $500 million in UK self-driving car startup Wayve, making it one of the U.S. chipmaker’s biggest commitments to the British tech sector.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang announced the talks with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at a London event. Wayve later confirmed that both companies signed a letter of intent to explore a $500 million strategic investment.

Nvidia increases UK investments in AI and startups

Nvidia promised to spend £2 billion on British startups, and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, said the company wants to help small businesses using AI in digital banking, cloud services, and transport systems. 

The company has already invested in Nscale, a London-based cloud company focused on AI. Huang also spoke to eight startups at the London event, including Revolut (digital banking), Synthesia (AI videos), and Oxa (self-driving vehicles), and told them Nvidia would participate in their next funding rounds. 

The company wants to integrate its chips and technology into the expanding AI market in the UK, especially now when the world demands more computer power than ever. Nvidia will deliver over 120,000 AI processors to the UK through local partners like Nscale and U.S.-based CoreWeave. Large companies like Microsoft and OpenAI, as well as smaller startups that would not normally have easy access to such advanced computing, will use these chips to boost their systems.

These actions show that Nvidia wants to play a big role in AI in the UK. Investing in Wayve is just one part of a bigger plan where the company uses its resources to help both technology and startups grow.

Just recently, Huang defended the firm’s $5 billion deal with Intel, calling the collaboration a well-planned move after nearly a year of private talks. This revelation came during a press call where the CEO confirmed he discussed the terms with Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan, a longtime associate. “We thought it was going to be such an incredible investment,” Jensen said, adding that the agreement was concluded after months of back-and-forth.

Cryptopolitan reported that the collaboration involves Nvidia building AI systems and PC chips alongside Intel, combining Nvidia’s graphics processors with Intel’s x86 CPUs.

Wayve develops new AI systems for self-driving cars

Since 2017, Wayve has grown to become one of the most important startups in the UK, and its special approach, called “embodied AI,” has received the most attention. This method teaches cars to think for themselves and make decisions on the road instead of following fixed instructions or preset rules. The cars will watch their surroundings, learn from the street and traffic, and respond safely to pedestrians. 

Wayve says teaching cars to act and decide on their own will help create self-driving vehicles that are also safe on real roads and not just in controlled testing environments. The company has even partnered with Nissan to put its technology into real cars and use Nvidia’s chips to run the AI systems that control the cars.

Wayve’s chief executive, Alex Kendall, said Nvidia’s planned $500 million investment proves that the company believes in Wayve’s idea, technology, and long-term vision. He said the money will help Wayve improve and test its systems in more real-world situations. Wayve also received $1 billion last year in a funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank, and the money has helped it grow faster. 

Together, these two investments support Wayve’s mission and vision of building self-driving cars that are smarter, safer, and functional. 

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development