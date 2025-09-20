Nvidia insiders have executed 344 stock trades over the past six months, constituting sell orders only

Nvidia insiders have sold shares 344 times over the past six months. CEO Jensen Huang led in insider sales with 4.05 million shares sold, worth about $689.2 million.

CFO Colette Kress made the latest sale of 3,282 shares worth about $578,941 on September 19. She currently holds 144,187 shares in the company, with 48 transactions executed throughout the past six months. Kress’s cumulative sales over the past six months are 196,290 shares worth about $332.8 million.

Nvidia insiders executed 344 stock trades over the past six months

Nvidia CEO Huang Jensen sold the most shares over the past six months, cumulatively amounting to 4.05 million through 224 transactions. Quiver quantitative analysis revealed that the transactions granted him about $689.2 million. Mark A. Stevens, one of the board members at the AI chip company, executed the sale of 2.52 million shares for $377 million, while Tench Coxe sold one million shares for $142.8 million.

Other senior executives in the firm who were noted include Brooke Seawell, Ajay Puri, and Dawn E. Hudson. Some analysts have attributed the sales to profit-taking rather than a lack of investor confidence in the company’s growth following heavy backing from institutional investors.

Large institutional investors such as Kingstone Capital have increased their stake in the company’s stock, showing great confidence in its performance. Kingston Capital Partners Texas added 382.2 million shares worth about $60,388,694,648 in Q2 of 2025, effectively increasing its stake by 267,959%.

Capital Research Global Investors accumulated 46,228,880 shares in Q2, estimated to be worth around $7,303,700,751. JPMorgan Chase & Co., on the other hand, acquired 41,486,164 shares worth approximately $6,554,399,050 in Q2 2025.

Gamma Investing LLC, Vanguard Group Inc., Price T Rowe Associates Inc., and UBS AM, a distinct business unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC, are other notable institutional investors who increased their stake in the Nvidia stock in Q2 of 2025.

Rating firms issue a ‘Buy’ rating for Nvidia stock

Government institutions and politicians in the U.S. Congress have also reported atleast 76 trades in Nvidia stock in the past six months. Representative Cleo Fields made the largest transaction with 40 stock purchases worth about $11.9 million. Representative Jefferson Shreve accumulated approximately $250,000 in the stock through 4 purchases made within the past six months.

Rating firms have also shown a strong confidence in the Nvidia stock, with recent Buy ratings issued by several firms. DA Davidson, Citigroup, Rosenblatt, Benchmark, and Needham have all issued the ‘Buy’ rating. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley issued an “Overweight” rating on 08/28/2025.

Multiple analysts have also issued their price targets for $NVDA, with a median target of $214.0. At least 31 analysts gave a stock price range between $200 and $230. John Vinh from Keybanc set the target price of $230.0 on 08/28/2025, which is notable as the highest, and Atif Malik from Citigroup set the lowest target price of $200.0 on 09/08/2025.

$NVDA current price is $176.6, which is up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, with a daily range of $175.18 – $178.08. The stock has experienced a positive change over the past 5 days with a +0.6% change. The stock YTD is up 31.5% with a year range of $86.63 – $184.48, showing the stock has grown more than double through the past 12 months. The company’s current market cap stands at 4.29T USD with a P/E ratio of 50.26.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage