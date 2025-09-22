The post Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India’s entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF. That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with that, India’s nominal GDP, not adjusted for inflation, fell to 8.8%, down from 10.8% the previous quarter. Manufacturing rose 7.7%, services hit 9.3%, and construction added 7.6%. Doesn’t matter. Nvidia, a single company, is now more “valuable” on paper than all of that. It became the first company ever to cross $4 trillion in value, powered by the explosion in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, Nvidia went from a gaming graphics chip maker to the core supplier of AI hardware. Nvidia vs. India Every major AI platform, from chatbots to enterprise tools, runs on its chips. That shift didn’t happen by accident. It came from years of product development and market control. But instead of letting it keep running, Donald Trump’s administration has started interfering. Trump steers Nvidia into Intel deal While Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, was in the UK taking part in Trump’s state visit last week, the company quietly confirmed it’s putting $5 billion into Intel. That deal caught eyes, especially since the U.S. government bought 10% of Intel just a month ago. None of that feels coincidental. The pressure is obvious. Jensen didn’t just wake up and decide to support a company that’s lost its tech lead and bled market share for years. Intel’s stock did bounce 20% on the news, but before that, it had been on a long decline. Now, the top chip company on earth is being roped into helping a weaker competitor, backed by the government. That’s… The post Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India’s entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF. That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with that, India’s nominal GDP, not adjusted for inflation, fell to 8.8%, down from 10.8% the previous quarter. Manufacturing rose 7.7%, services hit 9.3%, and construction added 7.6%. Doesn’t matter. Nvidia, a single company, is now more “valuable” on paper than all of that. It became the first company ever to cross $4 trillion in value, powered by the explosion in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, Nvidia went from a gaming graphics chip maker to the core supplier of AI hardware. Nvidia vs. India Every major AI platform, from chatbots to enterprise tools, runs on its chips. That shift didn’t happen by accident. It came from years of product development and market control. But instead of letting it keep running, Donald Trump’s administration has started interfering. Trump steers Nvidia into Intel deal While Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, was in the UK taking part in Trump’s state visit last week, the company quietly confirmed it’s putting $5 billion into Intel. That deal caught eyes, especially since the U.S. government bought 10% of Intel just a month ago. None of that feels coincidental. The pressure is obvious. Jensen didn’t just wake up and decide to support a company that’s lost its tech lead and bled market share for years. Intel’s stock did bounce 20% on the news, but before that, it had been on a long decline. Now, the top chip company on earth is being roped into helping a weaker competitor, backed by the government. That’s…

Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:55
Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India’s entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF.

That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with that, India’s nominal GDP, not adjusted for inflation, fell to 8.8%, down from 10.8% the previous quarter.

Manufacturing rose 7.7%, services hit 9.3%, and construction added 7.6%. Doesn’t matter. Nvidia, a single company, is now more “valuable” on paper than all of that.

It became the first company ever to cross $4 trillion in value, powered by the explosion in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, Nvidia went from a gaming graphics chip maker to the core supplier of AI hardware.

Nvidia vs. India

Every major AI platform, from chatbots to enterprise tools, runs on its chips. That shift didn’t happen by accident. It came from years of product development and market control. But instead of letting it keep running, Donald Trump’s administration has started interfering.

Trump steers Nvidia into Intel deal

While Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, was in the UK taking part in Trump’s state visit last week, the company quietly confirmed it’s putting $5 billion into Intel. That deal caught eyes, especially since the U.S. government bought 10% of Intel just a month ago.

None of that feels coincidental. The pressure is obvious. Jensen didn’t just wake up and decide to support a company that’s lost its tech lead and bled market share for years. Intel’s stock did bounce 20% on the news, but before that, it had been on a long decline.

Now, the top chip company on earth is being roped into helping a weaker competitor, backed by the government. That’s not actually business, it’s politics. And it’s not the only example.

Over the summer, Nvidia also agreed to give up 15% of all revenues from advanced chip sales in China, straight to the U.S. government. That was the price for export licenses.

In effect, Washington has become a silent partner in its China business. The White House claimed it was for national security. But they didn’t say how taking money from Nvidia protects anything.

White House pressures Nvidia to move production

That wasn’t the end. In April, Nvidia said it will start building chips inside the U.S. for the first time. Until now, almost all of it came from Taiwan.

But new fabs are already being built in Texas and Arizona. Again, the move lines up perfectly with Washington’s goals, not necessarily Nvidia’s. This is no longer a company operating on its own terms.

Everything from how Nvidia earns, where it builds, and who it partners with is now tied to the U.S. government. From the outside, it looks like Trump is calling the shots.

Nvidia is now a partially state-directed company. None of the moves (whether it’s backing Intel, sharing Chinese revenue, or relocating fabs) makes sense commercially.

Before all this, Nvidia’s only job was to lead the AI hardware race. And it did. Like how every PC once ran on “Intel Inside,” every modern AI system now runs on Nvidia. That dominance created trillions in value, huge paydays for staff, and years of U.S. tech leadership.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/nvidia-is-now-worth-more-than-india/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
