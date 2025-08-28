Nvidia revenue surges 56%, despite zero H20 processor sales to China

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:44
The company has posted $46.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, despite restrictive export controls from the US-China trade war.

Computer chip manufacturer Nvidia reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026's fiscal year, beating Wall Street expectations for revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

Nvidia reported Q2 revenue of $46.7 billion, a 6% rise over the previous quarter, and over $26.4 billion in net income. The company’s revenue was up by 56% from the previous year, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

The company disclosed EPS of $1.08, using GAAP accounting, and $1.05 EPS for non-GAAP. Nvidia also posted a profit margin of around 72.4% for the quarter.

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
