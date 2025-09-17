Nvidia to deploy tens of thousands of AI GPUs in the UK

Nvidia recently announced plans to install tens of thousands of AI GPUs in the UK, marking a significant investment in the country. Notably, this plan aligns with the nation’s aim to enhance its contribution to the AI ecosystem.

The tech giant will collaborate with several partners currently developing their own Stargate UK data centers to achieve this tremendous objective. They include: Microsoft, CoreWeave, Nscale, and OpenAI.

This initiative also aligns with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s vision of “sovereign AI,” which stands for developing AI purposefully to fulfill one’s needs and benefit them. Similar projects were initially introduced in France and the United Arab Emirates.

Nvidia eyes the UK for AI expansion

In a statement, Huang mentioned that the UK was creating the infrastructure needed for an AI-driven industrial revolution. Based on his explanation, this included enhancing science, transforming industries, and developing new economic opportunities.

The CEO made these remarks when President Trump’s state had planned a visit to the country. To achieve Nvidia’s plan, Microsoft and Nscale have been assigned to create a superior supercomputer in Loughton, UK. This device will feature 24,000 Nvidia Grace Blackwell Ultra chips, essential to keep Microsoft’s Azure platform running in the country.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, weighed in on the topic of discussion. Nadella said they were committed to ensuring the US and the UK lead AI and cloud innovation globally.

Therefore, based on his argument, they must work with NVIDIA to combine their international platform with their recent computing, software, and networking capabilities to achieve this goal. This is because innovators in these countries will acquire powerful tools to shape their future in AI.

For Nscale, its contribution includes the installation of 60,000 Nvidia chips across the UK. The tech firm is collaborating with OpenAI to have its Stargate UK data center up and running by 2026.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, also commented on the situation. Altman pointed out the UK’s long history of leading in AI and its ability to attract high-ranked researchers, millions of ChatGPT users, and a government system that swiftly recognized the potential that this technology holds.

He further explained that Stargate UK creates a strong base to accelerate science-based discoveries, improve productivity, and stimulate economic growth in the country. The CEO also acknowledged that this collaboration upholds their long-shared belief that with the right resources, AI can create various opportunities for individuals and businesses situated in the UK.

Tech firms join forces to make significant advancements in the AI sector

Apart from data centers focused on exploring AI, Nvidia has revealed a partnership with quantum computing firms OQC and Digital Realty to develop a Quantum AI center.

On the other hand, ORCA Computing, Imperial College London, and Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center have joined forces to develop hybrid-quantum deep neural networks. At the same time, the University of Edinburgh centers its concentration on programs related to GPU-accelerated quantum error-correction.

Other projects to contribute to advancing the AI sector include thorough research in robotics and several other fields.

In the meantime, Microsoft pledged to invest approximately $30 billion in AI infrastructure and operations based in the UK in a blog dated September 16. According to the company, the plan will be effective from 2025 to 2028. This includes $15 billion specifically for the construction of cloud and AI infrastructure in the country.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.