Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2; Here's how much 100 NVDA shares will earn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:35
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will pay its next quarterly dividend on October 2, 2025, continuing its long history of rewarding income-seeking investors.

The upcoming dividend payment comes at a time when NVDA’s share price is targeting a $200 all-time high after an impressive run over the past few years. At the close of the last trading session NVDA share price was valued at $174 down over 3% while year-to-date, the stock has rallied 25%. 

NVDA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

For the upcoming payment, the American semiconductor giant will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025. Investors must hold shares before the ex-dividend date of September 11, 2025, to qualify.

NVDA dividend next payment date. Source: Dividend.com

Notably, this payout is unchanged from the previous quarter and marks the company’s second consecutive year of dividend increases.

For shareholders, owning 100 Nvidia shares will generate $1 in dividend income this quarter, or $4 annually at the current rate. With a forward yield of just 0.02%, dividends remain a token return for investors in a company that prioritizes reinvestment over income distribution.

Nvidia stock fundamentals 

Indeed, the dividend payment comes as the company continues to dominate in the artificial intelligence sector, backed by several fundamental elements. 

For instance, in the second quarter of 2025, Nvidia reported $46.7 billion in quarterly revenue, up 56% year-over-year, and guided for $54 billion in the current quarter, slightly above expectations. 

The results highlighted strong demand for its AI chips but also reflected challenges related to U.S. export restrictions on sales to China.

On Wall Street, reactions have been mixed where firms like Morgan Stanley and Benchmark raised their price targets to $210 and $220, respectively, citing Nvidia’s AI dominance.

Featured image via Shutterstock

