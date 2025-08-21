NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Advancements at Gamescom 2025



James Ding



NVIDIA announces DLSS 4 support for over 175 games and introduces new ray tracing capabilities at Gamescom 2025, enhancing gaming experiences with AI-powered technologies.











At Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA has announced significant advancements in gaming technology, unveiling the latest version of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, DLSS 4. This AI-powered suite of neural rendering technologies is now available in over 175 games, promising enhanced performance and visual fidelity in anticipated titles such as Borderlands 4, Hell Is Us, and Fate Trigger, according to NVIDIA’s official blog.

DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Transform Gaming

DLSS 4, launched with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, employs AI to generate up to three frames for every traditionally rendered frame, offering performance boosts up to eight times that of traditional rendering. This technology also includes support for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and NVIDIA Reflex, enhancing gameplay responsiveness and performance for GeForce RTX 50 Series users.

Ray tracing and path tracing are also making their way into games like Resident Evil Requiem and Directive 8020, with upcoming releases such as Phantom Blade Zero, PRAGMATA, and CINDER CITY set to feature these technologies. Matt Wuebbling, NVIDIA’s VP of global GeForce marketing, highlighted the transition of these technologies from experimental to foundational in modern PC gaming.

Enhancements to the NVIDIA Ecosystem

Alongside these technological advancements, NVIDIA announced updates to its companion platform, the NVIDIA app, which now includes global DLSS overrides and software updates. These updates simplify the process of configuring DLSS profiles across numerous titles and introduce new features like Project G-Assist upgrades and legacy 3D settings.

NVIDIA ACE, a suite of generative AI technologies, also received enhancements, allowing for more natural interactions with non-playable characters in games. This technology is featured in The Oversight Bureau, a voice-driven puzzle game, demonstrating NVIDIA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive gaming experiences.

RTX Remix and GeForce NOW Expansion

NVIDIA’s open-source modding platform, RTX Remix, continues to evolve, enabling the remastering of classic games with its new particle system. This system allows modders to dynamically alter game particles, adding a new layer of realism to classic titles. The platform’s expansion includes compatibility with iconic games like Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Half-Life: Black Mesa.

Furthermore, many RTX titles, including Borderlands 4 and The Outer Worlds 2, will be available on the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, broadening access to NVIDIA’s cutting-edge gaming technologies.

Exclusive GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle

To celebrate the enhancements brought by DLSS 4, NVIDIA has introduced a new GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle. Gamers purchasing select RTX 50 Series products will receive a copy of Borderlands 4 along with The Gilded Glory Pack DLC, available until September 22.

For more detailed announcements from NVIDIA at Gamescom 2025, visit their official blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



