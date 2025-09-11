NVIDIA Unveils RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell for Revolutionary Protein Structure Inference

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:07
Tony Kim
Sep 10, 2025 18:07

NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU accelerates protein structure inference, enhancing drug discovery and biotech research with unprecedented speed and efficiency.





NVIDIA has announced a significant advancement in computational biology with the release of its RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU. This cutting-edge technology is poised to transform protein structure inference, a critical component in drug discovery and pandemic preparedness, by accelerating the process over 100 times, according to NVIDIA.

Revolutionizing Protein Structure Prediction

The new GPU addresses existing bottlenecks in protein folding predictions, which are essential for developing drugs and bioengineering applications. Previously, these tasks were limited by CPU-bound processes and inefficient GPU inference, even with breakthroughs like AlphaFold2. NVIDIA’s advancements, including its collaboration with Digital Biology Research labs, have resulted in superior performance without compromising accuracy.

Importance of Speed and Scale

Protein folding predictions are computationally intensive, often requiring hours of processing time per protein. This challenge is magnified when scaling across entire proteomes or drug target libraries. NVIDIA’s solution significantly reduces this time, making large-scale analysis feasible and cost-effective. For instance, their MMseqs2-GPU tool performs alignments up to 720 times faster than traditional CPU-based methods.

Technological Innovations

The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell leverages NVIDIA’s latest technologies, such as TensorRT and the 2xALU instructions, to enhance performance. These innovations allow for faster execution of complex calculations involved in protein structure prediction, achieving folding speeds 138 times faster than AlphaFold2, while maintaining consistent TM-scores.

Additionally, the GPU’s 96 GB of high-bandwidth memory and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) functionality enable efficient processing of large datasets and simultaneous operation by multiple users.

Applications and Availability

This breakthrough makes world-class protein folding accessible to various sectors, from drug discovery and enzyme engineering to agricultural biotechnology. The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell is available through NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and cloud services, offering unprecedented computational power to research institutions and software platforms worldwide.

The release of NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell marks a pivotal moment in computational biology, providing researchers with the tools needed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in biotechnology today.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-rtx-pro-6000-blackwell-protein-structure-inference

