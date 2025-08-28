Nvidia's revenue beat expectations but outlook remains flat, and it approves a $60 billion buyback.

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to Jinshi Data, Nvidia's revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 reached $46.7 billion, exceeding market expectations of $46 billion. The company also announced the approval of an additional $60 billion in share repurchases. However, its third-quarter revenue outlook of $54 billion (plus or minus 2%) was slightly higher than the market expectation of $53.46 billion, sparking concerns about slowing growth in AI spending.

Nvidia's data center business became its core growth engine, with second-quarter revenue increasing 56% year-over-year to $41.1 billion. Cloud service providers are purchasing its latest generation of Blackwell chips, which saw sales increase 17% compared to the first quarter. Despite the strong results, Nvidia's stock price fell 5% after hours.