NVIDIA’s RTX PRO Servers Drive AI Transformation in Enterprise Data Centers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:54
Movement
MOVE$0.1222+1.49%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2882-2.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019333+10.39%
Propy
PRO$0.7254+1.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.012722+6.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+7.42%


Caroline Bishop
Aug 26, 2025 14:21

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO Servers, powered by RTX PRO 6000 GPUs, to accelerate AI transformation in enterprise data centers, adopted by industry leaders like Disney and Foxconn.





In a significant move towards advancing enterprise data centers for the AI era, NVIDIA has introduced the RTX PRO Servers. This new category of infrastructure, powered by the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, is set to transform traditional data centers into AI-driven powerhouses. According to NVIDIA Newsroom, leading global enterprises including Disney, Foxconn, and Hyundai Motor Group are among the first adopters of this innovative technology.

Adoption by Industry Leaders

Companies such as Disney and Foxconn are leveraging the RTX PRO Servers to enhance AI reasoning and business workloads. Disney plans to use this technology to revolutionize guest experiences and storytelling, with updates like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Meanwhile, Foxconn is integrating these servers into its global infrastructure to drive AI-driven automation in manufacturing processes.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor Group is utilizing NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure to expedite technological innovations in digital twin fields, aiming to reduce factory construction time and advance autonomous driving technologies.

Performance and Flexibility

The RTX PRO Servers, built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, offer universal acceleration for demanding AI workloads. This includes applications in scientific computing, simulation, and graphics. These servers enable enterprises to transition from general-purpose computing clusters to specialized AI factory infrastructure without overhauling their entire data centers.

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, emphasized the necessity for enterprises to rearchitect their infrastructures to accommodate the growing demands of AI. The RTX PRO platform is designed to meet these requirements, providing the flexibility and power needed for next-generation applications.

Impact Across Industries

Beyond manufacturing, digital advertising company PubMatic is utilizing RTX PRO Servers for new AI use cases in connected TV and mobile apps. Aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman is also enhancing its capabilities with these systems to integrate AI into enterprise workstreams, aiming to boost productivity and performance.

The servers are also being deployed by software and service providers like Amdocs, which supports AI reasoning for telecom customer experiences, and semiconductor companies like TSMC, which is optimizing its operations with AI-driven factories.

Comprehensive Software Support

RTX PRO Servers are supported by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes microservices, AI frameworks, and tools for deployment across various environments. This comprehensive support ensures that enterprises can effectively harness the power of AI to drive innovation and efficiency.

Available in multiple configurations, RTX PRO Servers are offered by major tech companies including Cisco, Dell Technologies, and Lenovo, as well as cloud service providers like Google Cloud and CoreWeave. This widespread availability underscores the growing demand for AI-optimized data center solutions.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-rtx-pro-servers-ai-transformation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01312+2.90%
Allo
RWA$0.005702+9.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
Velodrome Finance
VELODROME$0.05263+3.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001674+2.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002983+13.33%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 10:34
Share

Trending News

More

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure