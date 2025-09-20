The post NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers’ 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions. The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC’s game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington. Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago. Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night. Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal. The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out. The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced. The spread: Chargers -2 1/2 The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130 The total: -45 1/2 The play: Chargers -2 1/2 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants… The post NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers’ 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions. The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC’s game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington. Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago. Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night. Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal. The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out. The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced. The spread: Chargers -2 1/2 The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130 The total: -45 1/2 The play: Chargers -2 1/2 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants…

NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:52
1
1$0.010313-21.36%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0615+0.94%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1066-2.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04399-5.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08563-2.94%
Lagrange
LA$0.36306-3.16%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001941-8.27%

Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers’ 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions.

The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC’s game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington.

Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago.

Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night.

Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET

The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal.

The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out.

The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced.

The spread: Chargers -2 1/2

The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130

The total: -45 1/2

The play: Chargers -2 1/2

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sunday, NBC, 8:30 pm ET

The Chiefs have lost their first two for the first time since 2014, and are in danger of their first three-game losing streak since a four-game skid late in 2017. That was the year they slow-played rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes before letting him start the final game of the season after a playoff berth had been clinched.

Kansas City’s limitations in the running game have become apparent, exacerbated by a difficult early schedule against title contenders the Chargers and Eagles. Mahomes is their leading rusher, never a team’s preferred option, and he has their only two touchdowns on the ground.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had near-career day against Dallas, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert picked apart the Chiefs in the opener.

Trends scream Giants. New York is 9-1 in their last 10 in the series against the spread and the Chiefs are 1-5 in their last six overall against the number. Until/unless the Chiefs figure it out, it is hard to argue.

And remember, the point spread is designed to divide the wagers evenly, not be a true indicator of value.

The spread: Chiefs -5 1/2

The money line: Chiefs -280, Giants +230

The total: -44.5

The play: Giants +5 1/2

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Monday, ABC/ESPN, 6:15 pm ET

Detroit rolled it up on Chicago last week in a take-this meeting against former offensive coordinator and new Bears’ coach Ben Johnson.

The Lions outgained the Packers by 100 yards in a Week 1 loss before getting 511 yards total offense against the Bears. Baltimore because the first team in NFL history to score 40 points in each of its first two games without winning both.

The Ravens have won six the last eight straight up and are 5-3 against the number in a series that is played sporadically. Baltimore has won its last five Monday night games and is 22-3 in prime time at home under John Harbaugh.

The spread: Ravens -5 1/2

The money line: Ravens -240, Lions +198

The total: -53 1/2

The play: Ravens -5 1/2

Last week: 1-2

Season: 3-5

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackmagruder/2025/09/19/week-3-nfl-picks-ny-giants-la-chargers-ravens-are-the-plays/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011165-16.30%
Solana
SOL$238.05-2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,448.02-1.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-1.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.88-2.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.01394-7.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001846-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.