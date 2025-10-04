NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations

ExchangeDEX+
Timothy Morano
Oct 03, 2025 09:30

New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage.

New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry's massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins.

Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability

The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy.

The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate.

"This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York," said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. "When you're already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy."

Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers

The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York's public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean energy infrastructure gain significant competitive advantages.

NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:45
Timothy Morano
Oct 03, 2025 09:30

New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage.





New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins.

Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability

The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy.

The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate.

“This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.”

Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers

The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean energy infrastructure gain significant competitive advantages.

The renewable exemption builds on New York’s previous approach during a two-year mining moratorium signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022, which allowed clean energy miners to continue operations while fossil fuel-powered facilities faced restrictions. That moratorium expired in 2024, paving the way for this new tax-based approach.

“The renewable exemption is smart policy that incentivizes clean energy adoption while still addressing concerns about grid strain,” explained Sarah Chen, energy policy director at the Northeast Clean Tech Institute. “However, it effectively creates two classes of miners – those with renewable access and those without.”

Industry Under Financial Pressure

The timing of the proposed tax coincides with mounting financial pressures across the mining industry. The median cost of mining a single Bitcoin surpassed $70,000 in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increasing network difficulty and higher energy costs. Average energy prices in early 2025 reached $0.08 per kWh, contributing to significant losses for major operators like TeraWulf, which reported a $61.4 million loss in the first quarter.

Revenue from the new excise tax would be directed toward utility customers enrolled in Energy Affordability Programs, according to the bill’s provisions. This funding mechanism positions the legislation as both an environmental measure and a consumer protection initiative.

Broader Regulatory Implications

The New York proposal reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency mining’s environmental impact across multiple jurisdictions. While artificial intelligence data centers consume comparable or greater amounts of electricity, lawmakers have specifically targeted proof-of-work mining operations due to concerns about their energy intensity and carbon footprint.

Industry observers expect the legislation could accelerate migration of mining operations to states with more favorable regulatory environments and lower energy costs. Texas, Wyoming, and other crypto-friendly jurisdictions have actively courted Bitcoin miners with supportive policies and abundant renewable energy resources.

“New York is essentially telling large-scale miners that they’re not welcome unless they can afford premium renewable energy infrastructure,” said David Kumar, managing partner at Blockchain Capital Strategies. “This could drive consolidation in the industry, with only the most capitalized players able to build the necessary clean energy partnerships.”

The bill currently sits in the Senate Rules Committee, with industry groups mobilizing opposition efforts while environmental advocates push for swift passage. If enacted, the legislation would position New York among the most restrictive jurisdictions globally for cryptocurrency mining operations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ny-legislators-push-energy-tax-on-bitcoin-mining-1003

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ny-legislators-push-energy-tax-on-bitcoin-mining-1003

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
