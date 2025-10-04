ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle! Looking for Thursday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All… The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle! Looking for Thursday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All…

NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:31
4
4$0.07298+16.08%
COM
COM$0.004717+9.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%
MemeCore
M$2.41003-1.68%
SOON
SOON$1.4149+89.94%

The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle!

Looking for Thursdays Pips? Read our guide right here.

How To Play Pips

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers.

Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips:

Pips example

Screenshot: Erik Kain

As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong.

Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are:

  • = All pips must equal one another in this group.
  • All pips must not equal one another in this group.
  • > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number.
  • < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number.
  • An exact number (like 6) The pip must equal this exact number.
  • Tiles with no conditions can be anything.

In order to win, you have to use up all your dominoes by filling in all the squares, making sure to fit each condition. Play today’s Pips puzzle here.

NYT Pips Today: Hints and Answers for Saturday, October 4

Below are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tier Pips. After that, I’ll walk you through the Difficult puzzle. Spoilers ahead.

Easy

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Medium

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Difficult

Let’s do a complete walkthrough of today’s Difficult Pips. It starts out like this:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

To me, today’s Pips looks like a spaceship from the computer game, FTL, and to show you why I think this, here is a screenshot from that game:

Step 1

This is a deceptively simple—or deceptively tricky?—Pips. There are only eight dominoes, and the largest group is four tiles. But I still found it quite challenging, simply because it’s tough to know where to begin in a puzzle like this.

The main thing we have to focus on is the Green 4 group. Because there are three 0 tiles, it’s not likely that we’ll be able to use any 0 dominoes on Green 4, so I went in with the assumption that we would need to use all 1’s.

I had to start over once, because the temptation is to start laying down everything up top in its own rectangle, but in order to solve this grid, we have to put a couple dominoes from the top down into Green 4.

We’ll place the 3/1 domino from Orange 3 into the Green 4 block, then place the 0/1 domino from the Dark Blue 0 tile into the Green 4 block. Next, we’ll lay the 1/1 domino over the last two tiles of the Green 4 block, and the 2/1 domino in Pink 3, like so:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Solution

We’ll finish up the lower half with the 0/3 domino from the Purple 0 tile into the free tile. Next, the 4/4 domino goes in the Purple = group in the top left. Finally, place the 0/0 domino from the Pink 0 tile into Blue <3 and the 1/4 domino from Blue <3 into the final free tile. And that’s a wrap! This is a tricky Pips, but I think it’s also my first 2-step solution.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

If you play PC games, definitely give FTL a shot. It’s super cheap on Steam ($2.49 as of this writing) and very challenging but fun. It’s very much a roguelike puzzle game, where the puzzles involve enemy spaceships attacking, resource management and hard choices. You could probably combine it with Pips and have a space-sim where you have to solve the puzzle under a certain time or your ship is destroyed. But I’m always thinking of how to come up with new games. Have a great weekend, Pipsqueaks!

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/03/nyt-pips-today—hints-and-answers-for-saturday-october-4/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,402.95
$103,402.95$103,402.95

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.79
$3,393.79$3,393.79

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3058
$2.3058$2.3058

+1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.87
$160.87$160.87

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0627
$1.0627$1.0627

-2.07%