NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.613-3.65%
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08555-10.74%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.191-2.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018046+2.48%
  • NZD/USD gains marginally to near 0.5960 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure due to Fed dovish bets.
  • The Fed is certain to cut interest rates in its policy meeting on Wednesday.
  • According to Reuters, the RBNZ will cut interest rates two times more in the remainder of the year.

The NZD/USD pair edges higher to near 0.5960 during the late European trading session on Monday. The Kiwi pair gains marginally as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 97.40.

According to the CME Fedwatch tool, traders have fully priced in that the Fed will cut interest rates on Wednesday.

Fed dovish expectations have been prompted by growing United States (US) labor market concerns. Last week, Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 5 showed that individuals claiming jobless benefits came in highest in four years at 263K.

As the Fed is widely anticipated to cut interest rates on Wednesday, investors will pay close attention to cues regarding the monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, the outlook of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains uncertain as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is loosen its monetary policy further. According to a report from Reuters, the RBNZ will reduce its Official Cash Rate (OCR) two times in the remainder of the year. The RBNZ has already reduced its OCR 125 basis points to 3% this year.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-ticks-up-to-near-05960-as-fed-dovish-bets-weigh-on-us-dollar-202509151155

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal has launched PayPal links to allow users to send and receive money and crypto through a personalized one-time link.
Suilend
SEND$0.4866-6.36%
Chainlink
LINK$23.33-3.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 00:02
Share
China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China came out swinging on Monday, accusing the United States of using “unilateral bullying” to force allies into slapping tariffs on Chinese goods over its oil dealings with Russia. The statement was made while Chinese and American officials were locked in trade negotiations in Madrid, trying for the fourth time in four months to cool […]
Union
U$0.019792+15.10%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10341-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:26
Share
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,491.87-2.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war