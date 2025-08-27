Oasys Taps Babylon Labs to Bring $BTC Liquidity to RWA and Gaming Sector

Oasys Blockchain, a popular tokenized asset gateway, has partnered with Babylon, a prominent Web3 and blockchain infrastructure firm. The partnership aims to redefine the Oasys Blockchain ecosystem into a Bitcoin Supercharged Network (BSN), permitting $BTC stakers to take part within the chain. As the platform revealed in its official social media announcement, this move denotes an exclusive landmark in merging finance and gaming. Keeping this in view, the duo is poised to widen opportunities across diverse real-world asset (RWA) projects and fortify the gaming sector with robust Bitcoin infrastructure.

Oasys and Babylon Integration Offers Bitcoin Liquidity for RWA and Gaming Ecosystems

The integration between Oasys and Babylon takes into account the provision of Bitcoin ($BTC) liquidity for gaming as well as the RWA ecosystem. It lets $BTC holders stake directly into Oasys, unlocking liquidity. In this way, they can unlock liquidity to be leveraged for different RWA projects operating within the network. The respective advancement deepens the link between the top cryptocurrency and blockchain gaming. Additionally, it also offers exclusive ways for investors and gamers to use Bitcoin in productive and secure forms.

While discussing this integration, Ryo @OASYS, the Director of Oasys, expressed excitement. The executive asserted that this development aligns with the company’s long-term objective of combining the gaming economies and the decentralized finance (DeFi) technology, driven by Bitcoin’s unmatched reliability.

Adding to this, the Babylon’s CTO, Fisher Yu, also echoed the same sentiment. The executive mentioned that, by merging the liquidity and security of Bitcoin, Babylon Lab aims to make Oasys gain a substantial edge in growingly competitive landscape marked by the intersection of blockchain, finance, and gaming. Hence, the collaboration is set to bolster the Bitcoin ($BTC) to serve as a productive tool, backing innovation across RWAs, gaming, and blockchain.

What Does This Partnership Mean?

According to Oasys, the partnership reaffirms the wider blockchain narrative concerning cross-chain integrations. Additionally, it also benefits the developer community with the provision of access to a relatively secure, versatile, and liquid infrastructure. Therefore, the developers can expect new avenues to developing cutting-edge RWA-driven games as well as DeFi apps while utilizing the trusted network of Bitcoin.

