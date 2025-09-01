Obita Secures $10M to Power Stablecoin-Driven Cross-Border Payments

Obita, a digital financial network focused on cross-border payments, has secured over $10 million in angel round funding. The company will use this capital to develop its stablecoin-powered infrastructure and accelerate market expansion. This move positions Obita as a major player in redefining the future of stablecoin-based financial services.
The funding round was co-led by Vision Plus Capital and Mirana Ventures, with participation from Legend Capital, HashKey Capital, and Web3.com Ventures. Obita plans to allocate the capital toward R&D, compliance infrastructure, and global deployment. This investment comes as stablecoin legislation and adoption gain momentum globally.
Obita’s platform leverages blockchain technology to address high foreign exchange costs and slow settlement in traditional payment systems. Its stablecoin-centered solution offers low-cost, real-time settlements with full compliance. The company aims to optimize capital flows for global trade, e-commerce, and supply chains.
Obita has launched its blockchain-native Obita Mesh framework to support compliant stablecoin-based payments for enterprises worldwide. The system integrates enterprise-grade compliance, clearing networks, and unified treasury management. This approach enables faster settlements and greater transparency across cross-border payment channels.
Targeting high-growth regions such as Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Obita focuses on emerging markets with large remittance and trade volumes. The Mesh framework is designed to reduce friction and increase financial efficiency across these regions. This strategy aligns with global efforts to modernize financial infrastructure using stablecoin systems.
Obita’s infrastructure supports real-time fund tracking and stablecoin settlement layers that work across multiple jurisdictions. By incorporating regulatory compliance, it addresses key challenges faced by global businesses, positioning Obita as a preferred platform for stablecoin-integrated trade solutions.
Obita’s executive team includes industry veterans with strong backgrounds in global fintech, digital assets, and cross-border payments. CEO Dayong Zhang previously led initiatives at HashKey, RD Technologies, and Ant Group, contributing to major blockchain and stablecoin developments. His leadership reflects deep experience in deploying compliant stablecoin products globally.
Co-founder Vincent Yang brings experience from AliExpress, Ant Financial, and several successful startups. He has led digital finance projects in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. This diverse leadership team provides strategic insight for scaling operations across complex international markets.
Support from Vision Plus Capital, Mirana Ventures, and other backers signals confidence in Obita’s stablecoin-driven model. These firms see stablecoins as key to transforming global B2B payments. With backing and execution capability, Obita is well-positioned to lead the next phase of blockchain-native financial infrastructure.
The global shift toward regulated stablecoin usage is accelerating innovation in cross-border payments. Obita’s model addresses legacy inefficiencies while meeting strict compliance standards. The network’s focus on stablecoin utility reflects a broader market trend.
By integrating stablecoin settlements directly into trade workflows, Obita simplifies operations for international businesses. This reduces costs and eliminates delays common in traditional banking systems. It also enhances transparency and control over international fund flows.
Obita plans to expand further as demand for stablecoin-enabled financial services grows. The company continues to develop infrastructure that blends compliance, scalability, and blockchain efficiency. As stablecoins gain regulatory clarity, Obita stands to play a central role in shaping digital financial ecosystems.
