October Set To Reshape Crypto ETFs With Key Approvals Ahead

Nate Geraci predicts the approval of XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs by October 2025.

Approval of ETH staking ETFs could pave the way for yield-based crypto investment products.

Coordinated October decisions could unleash major institutional capital flows in the market.

The cryptocurrency ETF market may be on the verge of a major breakthrough with several approvals expected in the coming months. In his X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted that cryptocurrency ETF “floodgates appear set to open in the next two months” as regulatory frameworks near completion for alternative digital asset products. The president of Nova Dius Wealth and co-founder of ETF Institute highlighted that XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs will get faster approvals.

Geraci’s forecast comes as the SEC has clustered all pending cryptocurrency ETF decisions into October 2025 deadlines, creating a structure for simultaneous approvals across multiple digital assets. His prediction suggests confidence that regulatory hurdles preventing alternative crypto ETF launches will be resolved within the timeline.

Staking Features and Legislative Progress Drive Optimism

The ETF expert pointed out that spot Ethereum ETF staking approval could be done soon, thus allowing yield generation for existing Ethereum investment products. This development could set a precedent for staking features across other proof-of-stake cryptocurrency ETFs under consideration.

The combination of staking approvals and legislative progress suggests the regulatory environment is changing toward accommodation rather than restriction of cryptocurrency investment products. This transition could allow features and asset classes previously considered too risky or unclear for mainstream investment vehicles.

Market Disruption Anticipated Through Year-End

Geraci’s prediction that the “remainder of year should be wild” suggests he expects major market disruption from coordinated cryptocurrency ETF launches. Multiple simultaneous approvals could cause substantial institutional capital flows into previously inaccessible digital assets.

The recent Bitcoin ETF outflows of $121.81 million on August 18 may be a sign of expanded crypto ETF options rather than declining interest in cryptocurrency exposure. Investors could be reallocating capital to prepare for diversified crypto ETF portfolios.

Regulatory Framework Completion Enables Broader Access

Moreover, the ETF analyst’s reference to “full regulatory framework” completion suggests comprehensive guidance covering custody, market structure, and investor protection measures across cryptocurrency ETF categories. This framework would establish standards for future digital asset ETF applications beyond currently pending products.

The compressed October timeline forces regulatory clarity on multiple fronts simultaneously rather than individual asset evaluations, creating consistent standards applicable to various cryptocurrency types and features.

Success in October approvals would validate cryptocurrency ETFs as legitimate investment vehicles worthy of mainstream institutional adoption. The move could accelerate applications for additional digital assets currently excluded from traditional investment portfolios.

