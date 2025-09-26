TLDR: Ohio approves vendor to process cryptocurrency for state fees, starting with Secretary of State office. Secretary LaRose highlights growing demand for crypto payment options among residents and businesses. State Board of Deposit unanimously authorized cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, pending vendor selection. Ohio is among the first U.S. states moving to integrate crypto into [...] The post Ohio Agencies Will Soon Process Fees in Bitcoin and Other Cryptos appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Ohio approves vendor to process cryptocurrency for state fees, starting with Secretary of State office. Secretary LaRose highlights growing demand for crypto payment options among residents and businesses. State Board of Deposit unanimously authorized cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, pending vendor selection. Ohio is among the first U.S. states moving to integrate crypto into [...] The post Ohio Agencies Will Soon Process Fees in Bitcoin and Other Cryptos appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ohio Agencies Will Soon Process Fees in Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 01:30
TLDR:

  • Ohio approves vendor to process cryptocurrency for state fees, starting with Secretary of State office.
  • Secretary LaRose highlights growing demand for crypto payment options among residents and businesses.
  • State Board of Deposit unanimously authorized cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, pending vendor selection.
  • Ohio is among the first U.S. states moving to integrate crypto into state-level financial transactions.

Ohio is moving closer to accepting cryptocurrency for state services, a step that could change how residents pay fees and interact with government offices. 

The state’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, praised the progress, calling it a step toward embracing new financial technologies. The Board of Deposit has now approved a vendor to facilitate crypto payments, including Bitcoin and other popular tokens. 

This development follows months of planning and legislative approvals. It positions Ohio as one of the first states in the U.S. to integrate cryptocurrency into routine state transactions.

The move comes after growing demand from Ohio residents and businesses for crypto payment options. 

Secretary LaRose said his office processes nearly half a million transactions annually and expects cryptocurrency to provide faster, more flexible options for users. The plan also aligns with efforts to modernize state payment systems and provide more digital alternatives for citizens. 

LaRose emphasized the collaborative effort of other state officials, including Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber, and Attorney General Dave Yost, in moving the initiative forward.

Ohio Agencies Gear Up to Accept Crypto Payments

The State Board of Deposit voted unanimously in May to authorize cryptocurrency as an approved payment method, pending vendor selection. Today’s approval finalizes that process and allows state agencies to begin offering crypto payment options. 

Officials say the Secretary of State’s office will be the first to implement the system. Other agencies will follow as integration progresses and technical setups are completed.

The vendor will act as a payment processor, converting cryptocurrencies into state-accepted currency for fee processing. This ensures that the state receives funds efficiently while allowing residents to pay with digital assets. 

The approval also opens the door for the Secretary of State’s office to test the process with high transaction volumes. Analysts suggest it could attract tech-savvy residents and businesses looking for more flexible payment methods.

Ohio’s Secretary of State office plans to start accepting payments as soon as technical integration is complete. The office is exploring options for Bitcoin and Ethereum, with other tokens potentially added later. 

Residents will be able to pay fees digitally, without relying solely on traditional bank or card payments. LaRose has also been an active supporter of cryptocurrency legislation, including testimony in favor of House Bill 18, which proposes an Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve.

Early Adoption Signals Crypto Integration in Government

This initiative marks one of the first major steps toward government-level crypto adoption in the U.S. It shows the state’s willingness to experiment with alternative financial systems while maintaining regulatory oversight. 

Officials emphasize transparency and secure processing, ensuring that digital transactions meet state accounting standards. Ohio’s move may serve as a model for other states considering similar initiatives in the near future.

Secretary LaRose highlighted that the effort reflects Ohio’s history of embracing new technology and innovation. With hundreds of thousands of annual transactions processed, the office will track the implementation closely to ensure smooth operation. 

The initiative also aligns with broader trends in the U.S., where demand for crypto payment options continues to grow. By approving a vendor, Ohio now has the tools in place to accept crypto safely and efficiently.

