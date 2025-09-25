Ohio Bill Aims to Prohibit AI Programs from Legal Personhood

Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill formally prohibiting AI personhood. In some situations, corporations can legally count as persons already, so this bill isn’t necessarily related to AGI. Claggett’s bill describes a number of restrictions: LLM protocols can’t own property, directly manage human employees, be held liable for a crime, and more. These “common sense” regulations could significantly impact corporate policies. Can AI Achieve Personhood? Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is a core long-term goal in the US AI industry. Many LLM developers genuinely believe that these models can achieve true sentience, functionally becoming independent intelligences. Whether or not AI can ever reach personhood like this, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to preempt the discussion with a new bill: If HB 469, introduced by Thaddeus Claggett, passes, AI protocols could never achieve legal personhood in the state of Ohio. This restriction wouldn’t only concern AGI; in the US, some corporations legally count as persons for certain business functions. Claggett’s bill takes aim at many of these. Immediate Practical Concerns For example, this bill would prohibit LLM software from becoming “any officer, director, or manager” over human beings at any place of work or other organization. An AI could not legally hold or control any property independently, even in the event of AI-generated content. If a protocol directly or indirectly violates the law, a human being must bear criminal liability. In other words, these AI personhood restrictions would establish crucially important precedents for this growing industry. After all, if a self-driving car runs over a pedestrian, it’s not feasible to sentence an automobile to prison. Either the software developers or other company representatives would need to take responsibility. Long-Term Implications: A New Legal Field? This AI personhood bill is particularly interesting because Claggett is a Republican. Under Trump’s Presidency, the GOP has become a staunchly pro-crypto party, but some cracks have appeared in this position. It’s unfair to call this bill “anti-AI,” but nonetheless, the industry generally opposes all regulation. This may cause some friction. It’s currently unclear whether this AI personhood bill will win broader support. Even if it does become a law, the effort only concerns one US state. Still, these are crucial “common sense” measures. Claggett’s efforts here could form the basis of future AI regulation across the entire country. If AI development is going to be the main pillar of today’s economy, then we need to answer a lot of questions. A new field of legal theory is developing, and we have the chance to influence it.Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill formally prohibiting AI personhood. In some situations, corporations can legally count as persons already, so this bill isn’t necessarily related to AGI. Claggett’s bill describes a number of restrictions: LLM protocols can’t own property, directly manage human employees, be held liable for a crime, and more. These “common sense” regulations could significantly impact corporate policies. Can AI Achieve Personhood? Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is a core long-term goal in the US AI industry. Many LLM developers genuinely believe that these models can achieve true sentience, functionally becoming independent intelligences. Whether or not AI can ever reach personhood like this, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to preempt the discussion with a new bill: If HB 469, introduced by Thaddeus Claggett, passes, AI protocols could never achieve legal personhood in the state of Ohio. This restriction wouldn’t only concern AGI; in the US, some corporations legally count as persons for certain business functions. Claggett’s bill takes aim at many of these. Immediate Practical Concerns For example, this bill would prohibit LLM software from becoming “any officer, director, or manager” over human beings at any place of work or other organization. An AI could not legally hold or control any property independently, even in the event of AI-generated content. If a protocol directly or indirectly violates the law, a human being must bear criminal liability. In other words, these AI personhood restrictions would establish crucially important precedents for this growing industry. After all, if a self-driving car runs over a pedestrian, it’s not feasible to sentence an automobile to prison. Either the software developers or other company representatives would need to take responsibility. Long-Term Implications: A New Legal Field? This AI personhood bill is particularly interesting because Claggett is a Republican. Under Trump’s Presidency, the GOP has become a staunchly pro-crypto party, but some cracks have appeared in this position. It’s unfair to call this bill “anti-AI,” but nonetheless, the industry generally opposes all regulation. This may cause some friction. It’s currently unclear whether this AI personhood bill will win broader support. Even if it does become a law, the effort only concerns one US state. Still, these are crucial “common sense” measures. Claggett’s efforts here could form the basis of future AI regulation across the entire country. If AI development is going to be the main pillar of today’s economy, then we need to answer a lot of questions. A new field of legal theory is developing, and we have the chance to influence it.

Ohio Bill Aims to Prohibit AI Programs from Legal Personhood

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:29
Threshold
T$0.01542-0.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.67-0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08453-1.34%
CAR
CAR$0.007844-1.18%
FORM
FORM$1.1428-0.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+0.88%

Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill formally prohibiting AI personhood. In some situations, corporations can legally count as persons already, so this bill isn’t necessarily related to AGI.

Claggett’s bill describes a number of restrictions: LLM protocols can’t own property, directly manage human employees, be held liable for a crime, and more. These “common sense” regulations could significantly impact corporate policies.

Can AI Achieve Personhood?

Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is a core long-term goal in the US AI industry. Many LLM developers genuinely believe that these models can achieve true sentience, functionally becoming independent intelligences.

Whether or not AI can ever reach personhood like this, one Ohio lawmaker is trying to preempt the discussion with a new bill:

If HB 469, introduced by Thaddeus Claggett, passes, AI protocols could never achieve legal personhood in the state of Ohio.

This restriction wouldn’t only concern AGI; in the US, some corporations legally count as persons for certain business functions. Claggett’s bill takes aim at many of these.

Immediate Practical Concerns

For example, this bill would prohibit LLM software from becoming “any officer, director, or manager” over human beings at any place of work or other organization. An AI could not legally hold or control any property independently, even in the event of AI-generated content.

If a protocol directly or indirectly violates the law, a human being must bear criminal liability. In other words, these AI personhood restrictions would establish crucially important precedents for this growing industry.

After all, if a self-driving car runs over a pedestrian, it’s not feasible to sentence an automobile to prison. Either the software developers or other company representatives would need to take responsibility.

This AI personhood bill is particularly interesting because Claggett is a Republican. Under Trump’s Presidency, the GOP has become a staunchly pro-crypto party, but some cracks have appeared in this position.

It’s unfair to call this bill “anti-AI,” but nonetheless, the industry generally opposes all regulation. This may cause some friction.

It’s currently unclear whether this AI personhood bill will win broader support. Even if it does become a law, the effort only concerns one US state. Still, these are crucial “common sense” measures.

Claggett’s efforts here could form the basis of future AI regulation across the entire country. If AI development is going to be the main pillar of today’s economy, then we need to answer a lot of questions. A new field of legal theory is developing, and we have the chance to influence it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.043-30.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010645+5.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12112-2.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Share
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014808+3.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025