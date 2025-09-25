The post Ohio pushes forward on crypto payments for state fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ohio State Board of Deposits, on Thursday, approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. The initiative comes as the state has pushed to integrate digital assets into public finance. The approval stems from efforts by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague in April to push the state to allow crypto payments. LaRose noted that the Secretary of State’s office has one of the largest fee-for-service offices, processing nearly half a million payment transactions annually. Today, the State Board of Deposit unanimously approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. With hundreds of thousands of transactions going through my office each year, I want to commend the board for taking bold action… pic.twitter.com/QQz0oxoeHP — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 24, 2025 Ohio sees high demand for a crypto payment option Ohio’s Secretary of State commended the board for taking action to position Ohio at the forefront of the emerging digital economy. He also argued that the initiative is necessary since his office handles hundreds of thousands of transactions each year. Sprague acknowledged that using digital assets is just another way to keep up with current financial practices. Before the board’s approval of a vendor contract, the proposal passed with a unanimous vote by the State Board of Deposit in May. “There’s a reason why we now rank among the top five states in the nation to do business. It’s because we’re not afraid to embrace the tools, trends, and technologies that incentivize job creators to come here.” -Frank LaRose, Secretary of State for Ohio. LaRose revealed that the large number of transactions his office processes has pushed a growing demand for a cryptocurrency payment option. He said he’s excited and ready… The post Ohio pushes forward on crypto payments for state fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ohio State Board of Deposits, on Thursday, approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. The initiative comes as the state has pushed to integrate digital assets into public finance. The approval stems from efforts by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague in April to push the state to allow crypto payments. LaRose noted that the Secretary of State’s office has one of the largest fee-for-service offices, processing nearly half a million payment transactions annually. Today, the State Board of Deposit unanimously approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. With hundreds of thousands of transactions going through my office each year, I want to commend the board for taking bold action… pic.twitter.com/QQz0oxoeHP — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 24, 2025 Ohio sees high demand for a crypto payment option Ohio’s Secretary of State commended the board for taking action to position Ohio at the forefront of the emerging digital economy. He also argued that the initiative is necessary since his office handles hundreds of thousands of transactions each year. Sprague acknowledged that using digital assets is just another way to keep up with current financial practices. Before the board’s approval of a vendor contract, the proposal passed with a unanimous vote by the State Board of Deposit in May. “There’s a reason why we now rank among the top five states in the nation to do business. It’s because we’re not afraid to embrace the tools, trends, and technologies that incentivize job creators to come here.” -Frank LaRose, Secretary of State for Ohio. LaRose revealed that the large number of transactions his office processes has pushed a growing demand for a cryptocurrency payment option. He said he’s excited and ready…

Ohio pushes forward on crypto payments for state fees

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:28
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002292-0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015922-6.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05592-2.74%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02896-4.76%
MAY
MAY$0.0385-3.41%

The Ohio State Board of Deposits, on Thursday, approved a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. The initiative comes as the state has pushed to integrate digital assets into public finance.

The approval stems from efforts by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague in April to push the state to allow crypto payments. LaRose noted that the Secretary of State’s office has one of the largest fee-for-service offices, processing nearly half a million payment transactions annually.

Ohio sees high demand for a crypto payment option

Ohio’s Secretary of State commended the board for taking action to position Ohio at the forefront of the emerging digital economy. He also argued that the initiative is necessary since his office handles hundreds of thousands of transactions each year.

Sprague acknowledged that using digital assets is just another way to keep up with current financial practices. Before the board’s approval of a vendor contract, the proposal passed with a unanimous vote by the State Board of Deposit in May.

LaRose revealed that the large number of transactions his office processes has pushed a growing demand for a cryptocurrency payment option. He said he’s excited and ready to be the first to provide it to the state’s customers. 

Coinbase CLO, Paul Grewal, responded to the announcement by thanking LaRose for bringing government payments on-chain. He also hinted that the state’s payments will be on-chain by Friday.

Ohio’s House Bill 116 awaits approval from the Senate

In June, the House of Representatives also established the Ohio Blockchain Basics Act, which prohibits state and local governments from restricting the use of cryptocurrencies as payment. The legislation, signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine, also limits the government from interfering with individuals’ use of digital asset wallets.

The House said the legislation will allow the state’s crypto asset holders to easily use their digital currencies to pay for goods and services in Ohio. According to the report, the bill also prohibits local governments from imposing additional taxes or fees on individuals using digital assets for legal services and would exempt transactions under $200 from capital gains taxes.

The Senate is yet to approve the House Bill 116, following a 70-26 vote in the House. CEO of the Satoshi Action Fund, Dennis Porter, stated that the legislation is a clear signal that lawmakers are championing innovation in Ohio. He added that he was optimistic the momentum would carry forward in the Senate. Porter said he looks to see Ohio emerge as a national leader on Bitcoin and digital asset policy.

State Representative Steve Demetriou sponsored the legislation and said the state is ready to show the country that it’s ready to embrace the future of the U.S. economy, blockchain technology, and digital assets. The government official also claimed that Ohio will become the first state to create a common-sense regulatory framework for the crypto industry once the bill gets approved.

LaRose supports the Ohio Blockchain Basics Act, which would establish a state Strategic Crypto Reserve funded by portions of Ohio’s investment earnings. He revealed in May that the Treasurer would invest the fund in bonds, crypto exchange-traded products, or digital assets with a market cap of at least $750 billion over the previous year.

The state’s official also cited President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, established after his inauguration to make America the crypto capital of the world.

At the time of publication, 47 states have introduced Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) bills. The Bitcoin Laws register shows that 26 states currently have proposals under consideration. States like Arizona, Florida, California, Texas, and Wyoming are also considering new crypto regulations.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ohio-crypto-payments-sate-fees/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own