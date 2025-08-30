Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Among Quarterbacks On Top 25 Teams Making First Career Start

CHICAGO: Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

Several top 25 teams are turning to a quarterback who has not started a college game. The list ranges from a true freshman who did not arrive at his current school until after spring drills, to a fourth-year signal caller with 50 career pass attempts.

With optouts common, bowl games more and more usher in a new season rather than close the current one. In the case of Georgia last season, an injury to Carson Beck resulted in Gunner Stockton making his first start in the playoff quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Hence, Kirby Smart’s new QB1 is not among the group below. Not that the spotlight will shine any less bright on Stockton when he takes the field against Marshall.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU

A familiar name to college football fans as Bear’s brother, Hank, was the starting quarterback at Wake Forest last season. Hank threw for more than 11,000 yards in a career that began at Boise State and also included Louisiana Tech before spending his final year in the ACC.

Even in the current unpredictable landscape of college football, Bachmeier’s arrival in Provo was rather unusual. He was an early enrollee at Stanford and entered the portal at the beginning of spring drills when coach Troy Taylor was fired and Frank Reich took over on an interim basis. Bachmeier signed with BYU in early May. Starting QB Jake Retzlaff, facing a multi-game suspension in his final year of eligibility for violation of the school’s honor code, transferred to Tulane in July. Bachmeier, whose brother Tiger is a Cougars receiver after he also transferred from Stanford, won the job and will be the first true freshman quarterback to open a season for BYU.

C.J. Carr, Notre Dame

The grandson of former Michigan coach, Lloyd Carr, and son of former Wolverines’ backup quarterback, Jason Carr, got into one game as a freshman last season and did not attempt a pass. Coach Marcus Freeman went with his gut in making a decision between Carr and sophomore Kevin Minchey, who is in his third season in South Bend as has attempted three passes.

“Works extremely hard in his preparation, studies the game endlessly to find a way to improve,” Freeman said of Carr. “He has a lot of those intangibles outside of the physical skillset that many people see that you want your quarterback to have.”

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Saturday evening’s matchup in Columbus between the Buckeyes and Arch Manning’s Longhorns. While Manning is entering his third season at UT, made two starts in 2024 and has 95 career pass attempts, Sayin saw the field four times as a true freshman last season and attempted 12 passes (five completions, 84 yards, TD) behind Will Howard and primary backup Devin Browm, who transferred to Cal.

Sayin will be operating behind a mammoth and experienced line, which should help with settling in under the lights of the Horseshoe, not to mention the spotlight.

“The message is just to win, find a way to win,” said coach Ryan Day. “I think when you start setting expectations, you can get yourself out of whack. He’s got a good group of guys around him. He needs to lean into those players and find a way to win the game.”

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

The Miami native was a redshirt in 2023 before backing up Jaxson Dart last season, and picking him up big time against visiting Georgia. With Dart having exited due to an ankle injury, Simmons took over for the second possession and led the Rebels on a game-tying touchdown drive by completing 5-of-6 passes for 64 yards. Dart later returned for the third series and Ole Miss went on to knock off the No. 2 ‘Dawgs, 28-10.

Simmons, who threw for 282 yards and a pair of TDs on the season, will be on the field for more than one series Saturday against visiting Georgia State. His work the past couple of years under coach Lane Kiffin and OC Charlie Weis, Jr. made Simmons the logical choice to run the offense. Trinidad Chambliss, a senior who transferred from Ferris State of the FCS, is the primary backup.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Following a loss to visiting Texas on the second Saturday of the 2023 season, coach Nick Saban sat Jalen Milroe in favor of Tyler Buchner the following week in Tampa against USF. The game was an unsightly affair, and not just because of the deluge Mother Nature dumped on Raymond James Stadium. Rather, Buchner went 5-of-14 for 34 yards before joining Milroe on the sideline. Simpson entered the game and steered the Tide to a 17-3 win while completing 5-of-9 for 73 yards and plunging in from a yard out with less than a minute to play. That game serves as Simpson’s most consequential action to date.

The Tennessee native begins his fourth season as the man in charge of Kalen DeBoer’s offense. Simpson, who has appeared in 16 games, thrown for 381 yards and rushed for three touchdowns, will finally get his first start in Tallahassee against Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – Quarterback Ty Simpson signs autographs during the Alabama Spring Game at Bryant Denny Stadium on April 12, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Underwood followed the (NIL) money with the trail leading to Ann Arbor and, ultimately, becoming the Wolverines’ fourth true freshman starting quarterback. The others? Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004) and Tate Forcier (2009). (Speaking of money, New Mexico will receive a hefty payout after facing Underwood and the Wolverines.)

“Took the necessary steps, took ownership of his abilities, took ownership of the team and became a leader on the team, a guy that guys look to,” said coach Sherrone Moore.

The 6-foot-4 Underwood, tabbed as the No. 1 recruit by multiple outlets, shined brightest in a congested quarterback room that included the injured (ACL) Davis Warren, a former walk-on who started nine games last season. Transfers Mikey Keene (Fresno State/UCF) and Jake Garcia (ECU/Missouri/Miami) and returning redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis also competed.