Oil drops on stockpile build while gold extends rally

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 17:28
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01543-1.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0073-0.40%

Oil prices dropped again on Friday. That makes three days straight. And now, for the first time in three weeks, the market’s facing a clear weekly loss.

Brent crude fell by $0.35 to $66.64 a barrel by 08:10 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped $0.33 to $63.15. Each was down 0.5% on the day. For the week, Brent is down 2.2% and WTI dropped 1.3%.

The losses followed news that U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had predicted a draw. This surprise increase in inventories raised fresh concerns about slowing demand.

At the same time, supply expectations are growing louder. OPEC+, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, plans to meet on Sunday. Eight members are now talking about raising output.

OPEC+ plans fresh supply before schedule

OPEC+ already controls nearly half the global oil output. Now they’re thinking of ending a second layer of supply cuts over a year early. The proposed boost is 1.65 million barrels per day, which equals 1.6% of world demand. It’s a big move and would flood the market with more barrels at a time when demand is looking soft.

“There are increasing stories and signs of a future where feedstock supply is unlikely to be a problem,” said John Evans of PVM, a brokerage. Translation: there’s no shortage of oil coming.

Downstream strength had been helping prices stay supported, according to BMI analysts, but they warned this support may fade. Refining margins could weaken as refiners start maintenance and global demand slows in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stirred the pot on Thursday. The former U.S. president told European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, according to a White House official. That kind of political interference always adds risk. Any cut in Russian exports, or even just the fear of one, could spike global oil prices again.

Gold breaks away while Treasuries stall

While oil is struggling, gold is exploding. Investors are pouring into the yellow metal as fears around inflation, central bank policy, and government debt hit hard. Treasuries, normally the safe-haven asset, are starting to look shaky.

“Gold is the new safety,” one analyst put it. Central banks are clearly thinking the same way. Global reserve portfolios used to be full of U.S. Treasuries. Now those same banks are stacking gold instead.

That shift is massive. Treasuries have been “treading water,” while central banks’ gold reserves are ballooning. The price of gold hit a new high this week, and long-term bond yields reached levels not seen in years, some never before.

The divergence isn’t random. There are four big reasons: inflation, fiscal trouble in the U.S., weakened trust in the Fed, and global political stress. All of them hit confidence hard.

Currencies felt the pressure too. On Thursday, the British pound dropped 1.24%, hitting its lowest point in over three weeks at $1.3375. The Japanese yen fell to 148.40 per dollar, its weakest level since August 1. That was a 0.84% slide. The euro didn’t escape either. It fell 0.61%, landing at $1.1637.

Traders are now betting on a rate cut in 12 days, hoping it might calm the storm. Until then, volatility is the name of the game.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4195-0.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01859+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00244-12.57%
ERA
ERA$0.711+0.73%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00412-33.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.0469+2.44%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000098-0.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry