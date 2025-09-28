Oklo Inc. ($OKLO) Stock: Shares Slide on Insider Selling and Goldman’s Caution

TLDR

Oklo stock closed at $110.53, down 7.22%, and slid further in after-hours trading.

Shares fell 18.3% this week as Goldman Sachs gave a neutral rating with a $117 target.

CEO Jacob DeWitte and other insiders sold more than $19 million worth of shares.

Oklo remains a pre-revenue company, with its first Aurora Powerhouse expected in 2027–28.

Despite the selloff, the stock has soared 420% YTD and over 1,100% in one year.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) ended Friday’s trading at $110.53, down 7.22%, before slipping another 1.02% to $109.40 in after-hours trading. Shares dropped 18.3% this week, marking a sharp correction after months of rapid gains.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO)

The decline came amid a wave of insider selling and a cautious note from Goldman Sachs. The investment bank initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $117 price target, arguing that Oklo’s valuation is stretched and its strategy requires de-risking.

Goldman Sachs urges caution

In its note, Goldman said Oklo has been a catalyst-driven stock, fueled by investor enthusiasm around nuclear energy. Analysts highlighted that the company has yet to secure finalized customer agreements, a critical step before growth can accelerate.

The neutral rating marked a stark shift in sentiment. While Oklo has been one of the market’s hottest stocks, Goldman emphasized that the risks tied to its unproven technology and pre-revenue status remain high.

Insider selling rattles investors

Investor concerns deepened as Oklo insiders offloaded significant positions. CEO Jacob DeWitte disposed of $3 million worth of shares in the form of a gift. Director Michael Klein sold $6.7 million, and CFO offloaded $9.4 million in stock.

The timing of these sales, coinciding with Goldman’s cautious view, raised questions about confidence in the company’s near-term outlook.

Oklo’s long road to revenue

Oklo remains a pre-revenue company, with its flagship project—the 75-megawatt Aurora Powerhouse—still in development. The company has yet to secure a license to build and operate the facility, which is projected to be operational by late 2027 or early 2028.

This long lead time underscores the speculative nature of Oklo’s current valuation. The firm’s market cap of over $16 billion reflects high expectations but carries execution risks.

Performance overview shows massive gains

Despite the selloff, Oklo has delivered staggering returns for early investors. The stock is up 420.6% year-to-date and a remarkable 1,188% over the past year. Over a five-year horizon, shares have surged more than 1,005%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 101% return.

Nuclear energy is seeing renewed interest as governments push for cleaner energy sources, giving Oklo a significant long-term opportunity. Still, the path to profitability is long, and investors must weigh the risks of betting on a company still years away from generating revenue.

The post Oklo Inc. ($OKLO) Stock: Shares Slide on Insider Selling and Goldman’s Caution appeared first on CoinCentral.