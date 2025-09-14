XRP, SOL, and ETH ETFs, for instance, have been stalled by the SEC, leading to much confusion in a market lacking regulatory clarity. This impacts major players like Franklin Templeton and BlackRock.

For years, the SEC has kept pressure on major cryptos, challenging their compliance and questioning their status. Ripple, Coinbase, and other big names continue to face scrutiny that clouds their growth. For many investors, this raises questions about what crypto to invest in right now. Regulatory doubt affects not just prices, but also partnerships and adoption.

Yet while uncertainty surrounds older projects, new players like DigiTap ($TAP) are thriving. Its $TAP presale has already surpassed $150,000, and momentum shows no signs of slowing. While the old guard has to deal with many regulatory setbacks, nimble presales can proceed at lightning speed to reach investors – with full compliance.

DigiTap Presale Surges With a Clearer Path

Against this uncertain regulatory backdrop, DigiTap’s rise is striking. The presale crossed $150,000 in just 24 hours, fueled by a simple message: DigiTap is live and working today. The app is available on iOS and Android, allowing users to deposit in fiat or crypto, swap currencies instantly, and even open offshore accounts.

DigiTap positions itself as an “Omnibank”, providing a vast array of financial services, fiat, and crypto. It allows users to purchase a latte with their stored crypto, for example, at the best possible rate using a Smart Exchange Engine. Omnibanks represent a new architecture that caters perfectly to small business owners and remote workers, allowing for flexible, international finance through a single interface.

It’s also highly secure and legitimate. By starting with compliance at the core, DigiTap avoids many of the uncertainties that slow down others. Its model embraces regulation while still delivering privacy and control. This positioning is winning over early adopters who see it as the best cryptocurrency to buy right now.

Strong Tokenomics Back the Momentum

The $TAP token itself is built with scarcity in mind. Supply is permanently capped at two billion tokens, ensuring predictability and trust. Half of all platform profits are used to buy back and burn tokens, steadily reducing circulation over time. Unlike inflationary models, DigiTap’s staking rewards, up to 124 percent APR during presale, are distributed from a fixed pool rather than newly minted tokens.

This approach protects holders from dilution while reinforcing long-term value as adoption and usage increase. This mix of deflationary design and sustainable rewards is rare in today’s market. It ensures that early supporters benefit as the platform grows, reinforcing DigiTap’s appeal as the best crypto to invest in right now.

Another enticing element in the presale is guaranteed price appreciation. In every presale round, the price will increase. So while it currently retails at 0.0125 USDT, this will increase to 0.0159 USDT in the next round. This is a major advantage for market newcomers as it is a huge incentive for those looking to maximise their ROI from multiple angles.

DigiTap: Writing a Different Story

While the SEC’s actions create hesitation for established players, DigiTap is writing a different story. Its presale already surpassing $150,000 proves that investors are eager for a project with clarity, compliance, and utility. For those seeking what is the best cryptocurrency to buy right now, DigiTap is emerging as a serious option.

Over 100 tokens and 470 wallets are supported for the presale, and the product is already live and functional on both Android and iOS. This is an element that distinguishes the presale not just from the old guard – SOL, ETH, XRP – but also from other presales that make huge claims with no working product to match.

Learn more about Digitap ($TAP) here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/DigiTap.app

