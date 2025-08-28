Olivia Rodrigo’s Albums Are Competing With One Another

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:38
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Guts chart nearly side-by-side in the U.K., with Guts leading on sales lists while Sour edges ahead in streaming. Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Olivia Rodrigo “GUTS” World Tour at the Kia Forum on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Most of the time, Olivia Rodrigo’s albums sit very close to one another on charts in a number of Western nations. In the United Kingdom, it’s not uncommon for her full lengths Sour and Guts to even land side-by-side, as consumption of the projects seems to mirror one another.

That’s largely the case again this week, as Sour and Guts land just several spaces apart on a handful of tallies. The albums do diverge more significantly on sales-based lists, though, as it seems fans are more eager to continue purchasing one set over the other.

Sour and Guts

Sour and Guts both appear on four U.K. charts — and the same four. One of the big differences is that while Sour improves on half of those rankings, it declines on the other two. Guts, meanwhile, steps up several spaces on all four rosters at the same time.

Guts Climbs While Sour Falls

Where Sour and Guts really differ is when it comes to pure purchases. Guts climbs to No. 40 on the Official Physical Albums chart and to No. 42 on the Official Albums Sales tally. Sour, meanwhile, falls more than 10 spaces on both, and sits far below Rodrigo’s most recent release. Sour can be found at No. 80 on the Official Physical Albums roster and No. 83 on the Official Album Sales chart.

Sour Wins on Streaming Sites

When it comes to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in the U.K., Sour is the winner this week. Rodrigo’s debut inches from No. 25 to No. 23, while Guts climbs three spaces to No. 25, taking over the spot where Sour sat just days ago.

Guts Beats Its Predecessor on the Main Albums Chart

Over on the Official Albums chart, which uses methodology that includes both sales and streams, Guts is the winner. Rodrigo’s Grammy-nominated sophomore set leaps from No. 30 to No. 26, while Sour steps up one space to No. 30 – yet again allowing one Rodrigo project to take over a spot another had recently claimed.

