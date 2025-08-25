Olympic Stadium In Spotlight Amid American Cricket Chaos As 2028 Los Angeles Looms

Cricket in the US is under the spotlight (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The latest saga engulfing American cricket could have major implications on cricket’s much-celebrated Olympic return at the 2028 Los Angeles Games as pressure mounts on the sport’s governing body to act imminently.

USA Cricket last week terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with American Cricket Enterprises, its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket – the lucrative three-season old T20 domestic tournament hoped to ignite the bat and ball game in the world’s biggest sports market.

USA Cricket alleges several breaches, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities. ACE refutes the allegations, saying the termination is “unlawful” and that it has “fully complied” with the contractual agreement.

The messy situation will no doubt be closely monitored by the International Olympic Council – with cricket set to end its 128-year absence – and ramifications could extend to the stadium planned for the Los Angeles Games.

In April, it was announced that cricket at the 2028 Games will be played at a temporary venue at the Fairplex in Pomona, 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

But there are plans to ensure there is an enduring cricket legacy post Olympics, lessons learnt after the $30 million modular stadium in New York was torn down immediately after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Cricket was played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at Eisenhower Park in New York (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday via Getty Images

Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League and Los Angeles-based MLC franchise, is set to be the stadium’s anchor tenant and fund permanent features, including the playing square, outfield and drainage, practice nets and floodlights.

A players’ pavilion and media center is also anticipated, meaning Olympic organizers would only need to implement additional temporary seating.

A 6000-8000-seat stadium, complete with hospitality suites, is envisioned and if all goes to plan then MLC games might be played there next season or in 2027. The ICC-accredited stadium would also be attractive for international cricket, with the West Indies – as I reported recently – keen on expanding its footprint in the U.S.

The deal is still to be signed off between Knight Riders and Fairplex, a non-profit organization that has a partnership with the County of Los Angeles.

With private investors nervously looking on, there are fears that the USA Cricket situation could delay or even jeopardize the arrangement.

There has been some innuendo that the all-powerful International Cricket Council board will hold an emergency meeting soon, but it is learned that nothing is planned at this stage.

As I first reported last month, USA Cricket avoided suspension of its ICC membership and were given three months to address its governance issues.

The governing body was put ‘on notice’ at last year’s AGM, with its funding controlled by the ICC. If deemed to still be non-compliant then it would be suspended and ultimately face expulsion as a member leading to a loss of funds and playing opportunities.

Board elections are supposed to be contested within this three-month period, but time is ticking and it’s already been one month since USA Cricket were given a reprieve.

After such a ballyhooed inclusion, following years of reluctance from cricket powers India and England, the Olympic fanfare is starting to quell. On the back of the continual tumult in American cricket, the low number of six teams per gender and qualification process has irked many cricket nations.

The U.S. cricket team enjoyed success at the T20 World Cup in 2024 (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

As I first reported last month, the men’s competition is set to mostly comprise regional rankings and likely a single global qualifier comprising the top eight ranked teams that did not make the initial cut.

It means only one nation – most likely India – will automatically qualify from Asia with rival Pakistan likely to be thrown into the qualifier.

There is the distinct possibility that the Olympics won’t feature an India-Pakistan money-spinner of a contest – a marquee event watched by hundreds of millions and rakes in so much money that they are always purposely grouped together in global events such as World Cups.

While Associate countries – 98 nations below the elite 12 in cricket’s tiered structure – have been disappointed that such a low number of teams will compete in the Olympics, effectively ending any chance of one of their countries making it.

The Olympic sheen is crucial for smaller countries, who hope it will fuel invaluable government and corporate support. Some Associates have already received more funding since cricket’s Olympic inclusion, but others are in limbo with the qualification process still not bedded down.

The U.S. will likely be the only Associate nation featured at the Olympics. But, in a worst case scenario, U.S. – set to receive an automatic men’s spot due to being host nation – might not be able to compete because the ongoing USA cricket saga threatens the board’s Olympic certification.

There is a sense that Los Angeles is something of a trial run for cricket’s bid for Olympic permanency, but – with less than three years until the 2028 Games begins – it’s been a rocky ride so far.