Omni Announces Name Change to Nomina and Launches $NOM Token Migration

PANews reported on September 5th that Omni Labs' official website announced the rebranding of Omni to Nomina, along with a new name, logo, and visual identity. The company also announced a token migration, with $OMNI to be exchanged for $NOM at a 1:75 ratio, with a circulating supply of 2.9 billion and a total supply of 7.5 billion. The new token contract address is 0x6e6F6d696e61decd6605bD4a57836c5DB6923340. $NOM will not be initially stakingable. $OMNI staking will be suspended upon the launch of $NOM. Staking and rewards will be automatically migrated one week later, without any user intervention.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.