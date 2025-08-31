ONDO Could Plunge to $0.68 if Key Support Breaks

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/31 18:30
ONDO
  • Ondo Finance is trading at $0.91 with $136.11 million volume while subject to $0.68 retracement.
  • All-time ONDO high was $2.13 in December 2024, low was $0.1992, showcasing extreme volatility.
  • Volume in derivatives reduced by 49.66% to $269.26 million, while Open Interest reduced slightly to $427.21.

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is currently trading at $0.91, reflecting slight daily losses, as it hovers near key support levels. After hitting an all-time high $2.13, the token has experienced volatility, with analysts closely monitoring potential retracements or breakouts that could shape its short-term direction.

ONDO is currently traded at $0.9107. Its current 24-hour volume is $136.11 million, while market capitalization is $1.27 billion, representing market dominance of 0.03%, declined by 1.00% in value over the last 24 hours.

image 814Source: CoinCodex

Possible Retracement Toward $0.68

Crypto analyst Ali Mertaniz wrote on X that a break can trigger a retracement towards $0.68. Analytical tools are suggestive of slowing momentum, $ONDO may struggle to maintain the $0.85 level.

Investors are closely monitoring price action, as failure to stay above that level can instigate further losses. Stabilization at $0.85 levels may reverse buying momentum.

image 817Source: X

Market observers advise cautious trading strategies, emphasizing risk management. With $0.68 identified as the next critical support, $ONDO investors should watch for confirmation of price trends before entering new positions.

Also Read | XRP Weekly Outlook: Support Strong at $2.67, Breakout Levels in Focus

Ondo Derivatives Market Update Insights

Derivatives market in Ondo registered a significant drop in activity, as volume dropped by 49.66% to $269.26M. Open Interest also dropped by 0.66%, to $427.21M. This means investors are still holding heavy positions, although speculation fervour in general has dropped from peak levels. 

image 816Source: CoinGlass

The decline in volume signals reduced speculative activity, even though Open Interest suggests that many positions remain active in the market.

From the OI Weighted perspective, the value is at a very small 0.0057%, which suggests stable funding conditions that do not show any strong sides in the long and short positions that are frequently settling the price changes. For investors, this situation can be interpreted as a more balanced market setting where a sudden funding-driven volatility of the short-term period is unlikely.

image 815Source: CoinGlass

Also Read | Ethereum at Crossroads: Can Bulls Defend $4,200 Support Level?

California Governor Plans to Launch Trump Corruption Coin to Criticize Trump's Corruption Controversy

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Cointelegraph, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a podcast that he plans to launch a meme coin project called "Trump Corruption Coin" in response to Trump's controversial involvement in the cryptocurrency field. The proceeds will be used for redistricting and voter outreach. It is reported that Trump has earned about $2.4 billion from crypto-related businesses since 2022, accounting for 44% of his wealth during his political period. This move is considered to be Newsom's ironic response to Trump's brand.
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions with 20x leverage SOL and 10x leverage HYPE.
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Bloomberg, Convano, a Japanese nail salon operator listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced that it would raise approximately 434 billion yen (approximately US$3 billion) to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves. The company aims to purchase 21,000 Bitcoins, equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply of Bitcoin, making it one of the world's largest Bitcoin holders. It is reported that Convano plans to continue purchasing Bitcoin in three stages, with holdings reaching 2,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025, 10,000 Bitcoins in August 2026, and 21,000 Bitcoins in March 2027.
