Ondo Launches Global Markets: 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks on Ethereum

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/04 02:35
Ondo
ONDO$0.95597+1.46%

Key Takeaways:

  • Ondo’s tokenized equities are designed to mimic stablecoin functions, allowing use across DeFi, not just for passive holding.
  • Trading volume and liquidity mechanisms for these tokens are likely to vary by region and jurisdiction.
  • Ondo is among the first to offer tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum at scale, with expansion plans across other chains.

Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation have launched a platform offering tokenized access to over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs, according to a press release issued on September 3.

The new service, Ondo Global Markets, is available to eligible non-U.S. investors in regions including Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Ondo Global Markets for Non-U.S. Investors

The platform is currently live on Ethereum and will expand to BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain. It allows 24/5 minting and redemption of tokenized securities, backed one-to-one by underlying assets held at U.S.-registered broker-dealers and by cash in transit.

“Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on chain,” said Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance.

The product integrates with leading DeFi and wallet infrastructure providers, including Chainlink, Trust Wallet, BitGo, and Ledger Live. Supported tokenized assets are transferable between users and can be incorporated into decentralized applications.

Ondo stated that users will gain exposure to the total economic return of the securities. Price data is provided by Chainlink, and token transfers are supported around the clock, subject to jurisdictional restrictions.

Tokenized Products to Track Popular Stocks

According to the company, tokenized equities can be traded peer-to-peer or used within protocols in a manner similar to stablecoins, with the added backing of exchange-traded financial instruments.

Ondo Global Markets lists products that track the real-time performance of underlying assets. For instance, NVDAon tracks NVDA with a current price of $171, and GOOGLon tracks GOOGL with a current price of $230. The latter has seen a 10% increase over the past 24 hours due to the favorable result of Google’s antitrust case.

The company plans to expand its listed offerings to several hundred assets by year-end and said the rollout is designed to reduce access barriers to U.S. markets for international investors.

Ondo (ONDO) is trading at $0.96, up by 4% as the community sees the announcement as the beginning of the next stage of the financial market.

While regulatory limitations apply, infrastructure for tokenized securities is developing alongside growing interest from exchanges and financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.42+1.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,076.3+0.67%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

The post Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview. The Life of…
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2927-11.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:25
Share
Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

The post Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has launched a dynamic fee system that ties creator rewards to token market cap, marking its latest strategic shift as it regains ground in Solana’s memecoin sector. Under the new “Project Ascend” framework, unveiled yesterday, fees scale from 0.95% for tokens under $300,000 in market capitalization down to 0.05% as projects grow beyond $20 million. The approach replaces a flat 0.05% model introduced in May, which critics said did little to reward small creators. The update comes as Pump.fun’s broader performance shows decisive recovery from early setbacks. When its PUMP token first launched, the platform quickly lost share to rival Bonk, raising doubts about its long-term prospects. Blockworks Research analysts argued Pump.fun had untapped levers, and subsequent data bears this out: Pump has now generated more than $834 million in total revenue with an annualized run rate of $492 million. Buybacks — central to its token alignment strategy — have exceeded $68.9 million, with some days directing more than 100% of daily revenues to purchasing PUMP tokens. Ecosystem activity remains active, with 200,000 to 300,000 daily traders, more than 12.7 million tokens launched to date, and 20,000 to 30,000 new tokens created each day. Although only a fraction advances beyond its initial bonding curves, Pump.fun consistently accounts for 10% to 25% of Solana token volume. By contrast, Bonk’s once-promising challenge has faded, with activity collapsing after a brief lead in volumes earlier this year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pumpdotfun-fee-model
FUNToken
FUN$0.009397-0.62%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063+1.27%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:39
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market

Novogratz Predicts AI-Driven Boom in Stablecoin Transactions Within Five Years