ONDO Price Prediction: Will It Break $2 or Fall Below $1?

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/24 23:00
ONDO
Notcoin
ONDO
  • ONDO trading at $1.00 with mixed short-term momentum, reflecting market indecision.
  • Technical analysts highlight a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a possible breakout.
  • Forecasts for 2025 vary widely, with projections ranging from $0.98 to above $2.20.

ONDO is currently trading at $1.00, up by 2.09% during the day. The gain aside, trading activity declined precipitously by 46.11% and was at $139.38 million within the last 24 hours. When viewed at the weekly level, ONDO dipped minimally by 0.24%, indicating consolidation and not robust directionality.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Crypto analysts refer to ONDO’s chart as sitting at a breaking point. Narrowing price movement and declining trading activity see investors holding back, looking forward to a decisive breakout.

Price Consolidation Signals Upcoming Volatility

Crypto analyst Alpha Crypto Signal highlighted that ONDO is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. This structure, often associated with upcoming volatility, shows the token compressing between lower highs and higher lows, while trading volume tapers off, a textbook case of consolidation.

Currently, The coin is trading just above the 9-day EMA and 50-day SMA, although both lines are neutral, highlighting no definitive direction. Technicians point out that breaking out above $1.05 may open the door to an advance into the $1.20 region, and higher. 

However, breaking through support at $0.95 may precipitate another steeper decline, which has the possibility of returning into the region of $0.85–$0.80. The current position has been characterized by analysts as “primed for expansion” with the determining move due imminently.

AD 4nXfYsVdQ2178XQ2PFv9q5m4SD82diM5uybahY6XSYN7fSVEKOncTUPt91MbKceWEJwPJruab meS2nr9UzXLe4Y JT4GlWS6iyDmYwuXfh6kTOhdyBMdGKIC3CD2Source: X

Also Read | Ondo Builds Momentum, Indicators Support Move Toward $1.25 Zone

ONDO Price Forecast for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice forecasts, It could climb significantly, projecting a possible rally to $2.21 by the end of 2025. The platform expects the token to surpass its previous peak of $2.14, establishing a new trading range between $1.93 and $2.21.

Changelly’s 2025 prediction is more modest. Their prediction foresees ONDO trading at prices ranging from $1.17 to $1.29 with the average price of about $1.21. By August 2025, forecasts see the possibility of falling to $0.98, with the potential rallying only up to $1.21, indicating a more bearish attitude.

Also Read | ONDO Poised for Breakout: Analyst Targets $1.17 Surge

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
