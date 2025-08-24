ONDO Price Prediction: Will It Break $2 or Fall Below $1?

ONDO trading at $1.00 with mixed short-term momentum, reflecting market indecision.

Technical analysts highlight a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a possible breakout.

Forecasts for 2025 vary widely, with projections ranging from $0.98 to above $2.20.

ONDO is currently trading at $1.00, up by 2.09% during the day. The gain aside, trading activity declined precipitously by 46.11% and was at $139.38 million within the last 24 hours. When viewed at the weekly level, ONDO dipped minimally by 0.24%, indicating consolidation and not robust directionality.

Source: CoinMarketCap Source: CoinMarketCap

Crypto analysts refer to ONDO’s chart as sitting at a breaking point. Narrowing price movement and declining trading activity see investors holding back, looking forward to a decisive breakout.

Price Consolidation Signals Upcoming Volatility

Crypto analyst Alpha Crypto Signal highlighted that ONDO is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. This structure, often associated with upcoming volatility, shows the token compressing between lower highs and higher lows, while trading volume tapers off, a textbook case of consolidation.

Currently, The coin is trading just above the 9-day EMA and 50-day SMA, although both lines are neutral, highlighting no definitive direction. Technicians point out that breaking out above $1.05 may open the door to an advance into the $1.20 region, and higher.

However, breaking through support at $0.95 may precipitate another steeper decline, which has the possibility of returning into the region of $0.85–$0.80. The current position has been characterized by analysts as “primed for expansion” with the determining move due imminently.

Source: X Source: X

Also Read | Ondo Builds Momentum, Indicators Support Move Toward $1.25 Zone

ONDO Price Forecast for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice forecasts, It could climb significantly, projecting a possible rally to $2.21 by the end of 2025. The platform expects the token to surpass its previous peak of $2.14, establishing a new trading range between $1.93 and $2.21.

Changelly’s 2025 prediction is more modest. Their prediction foresees ONDO trading at prices ranging from $1.17 to $1.29 with the average price of about $1.21. By August 2025, forecasts see the possibility of falling to $0.98, with the potential rallying only up to $1.21, indicating a more bearish attitude.

Also Read | ONDO Poised for Breakout: Analyst Targets $1.17 Surge