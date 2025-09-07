The tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market reaches a new milestone with Ondo Finance's groundbreaking announcement: the deployment of over 100 American stocks and ETFs directly on the Ethereum blockchain. This major initiative propels the ONDO token to new heights, flirting with the symbolic 1 dollar mark.nThe enthusiasm around Ondo Finance signifies a silent revolution redefining access to traditional financial markets. By eliminating intermediaries and offering 24/7 trading, tokenization fundamentally transforms how investors interact with traditional assets.nThis evolution is part of a broader movement where blockchain becomes the new standard for democratizing investment, from real estate with players like RealT to listed stocks with Ondo Finance. A breakdown of a sector that could well disrupt traditional finance.n

L’article Ondo Price Soars with the Arrival of Stocks and ETFs on Ethereum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.