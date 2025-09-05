Ondo tokenizes Wall Street on ETH: Ethereum targets $5,000 resistance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:33
Journalist

Posted: September 4, 2025

Key Takeaways

Ondo Finance has debuted its on-chain stocks on Ethereum, and it will expand to other chains. Will ETH clear the $5K overhead hurdle? 

Ethereum [ETH] tokenized stocks continue to attract more issuers, with the latest being Ondo Finance. 

The real-world assets tokenization giant announced a new initiative called Ondo Global Markets, with over 100 U.S. equities and ETFs (exchange traded funds), for non-U.S. investors via blockchain. 

By the end of the year, the firm plans to cover over 1000 equities, an aggressive target that dwarfs current offerings by Backed Finance’s xStocks or Coinbase’s diversified package

Ethereum will be the stepping stone, before expanding multi-chain to Solana [SOL] and others, Ondo Finance highlighted. 

Will tokenized stocks fuel an ETH breakout?

So far, Solana has dominated the on-chain stocks segment since the trend picked up momentum in mid-2025.

In fact, Solana recorded $24 million in transaction volume this week, while Ethereum ranked second at $5.7 million. Simply put, Solana surpassed Ethereum by nearly 8x on tokenized stocks traction. 

Source: RWA

Ethereum’s relatively high transaction costs could be one of the challenges derailing adoption.

In fact, the average fees spiked after Ondo’s move, although L2s could help offset this. Interestingly, Coinbase will launch a similar offering on the 22nd of September, and xStocks is expanding to Ethereum, too. 

Collectively, this could help Ethereum close the gap with Solana in the sub-sector. The segment is expected to grow bigger than even stablecoins, and ETH could benefit from increased traction, per Tom Lee. 

Which begs the question: Will the tokenization momentum lift ETH above $5K on the price charts?  

Well, Fundstrat’s analyst Mark Newton projected that ETH could hit $5.5K in September and jump to $9K by early 2026. 

In the near term, however, the key levels were magnetic zones and liquidity clusters at $4.5K and $4.1K-$4.2K range. About $3 billion of short positions could be liquidated if the price explodes above $5K. 

Source: CoinGlass

Overall, Ondo Finance’s move is a growing on-chain stocks trend that could boost ETH in the mid-term. Per Fundstrat, the $5K ETH resistance could fall as soon as this month. 

Next: Bitcoin’s $112K breakout can spark a run to $123K – Here’s how

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ondo-tokenizes-wall-street-on-eth-ethereum-targets-5000-resistance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01782-5.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0913-42.97%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06262-9.10%
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-2.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.38-5.04%
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
Threshold
T$0.01566-3.80%
Waves
WAVES$1.1087-2.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.05924-3.07%
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
