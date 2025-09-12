One Group Could Help Litecoin Price Rally to $145, but There’s a Catch

Key Insights:

Litecoin price soars as LTC Whale wallets added 181,000 Litecoin in one day.

Grayscale filed for a Litecoin ETF, boosting credibility and investor interest.

Litecoin price must break $134 with stronger inflows to reach the $145 target.

Litecoin (LTC) was trading above $116 at press time, up about 3% in the past 24 hours. On a monthly view, the Litecoin price has slipped 2.8%, but the bigger picture looks stronger.

Over the past three months, Litecoin has gained almost 40%, showing that the longer-term uptrend is still intact.

Now, new signs have surfaced suggesting that this trend may continue. Both activity from large holders and fresh news about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a role.

Technical indicators, however, show mixed signals. Together, these factors suggest that Litecoin could still climb higher, with a possible target around $145. But not without the much-awaited confirmations.

Litecoin Price: Whale Accumulates Amid ETF News

The most important group right now is the whale wallets. These are wallets holding over 1,000 Litecoin each. In one day, these wallets added 181,000 more coins, marking the biggest pickup in recent weeks.

Litecoin Whales Accumulating | Source: X

When whales increase their holdings, it often shows they expect higher prices in the near future. They tend to buy before a bigger move happens, which gives traders confidence.

Large whale buying happened at the same time as major news. Grayscale, one of the largest crypto asset managers, has officially filed paperwork for a Litecoin ETF in the United States.

An ETF is an investment product that allows people to buy exposure to Litecoin without directly holding it. If approved, this could make Litecoin more accessible to a wider group of investors.

Analysts from Bloomberg earlier said that Litecoin and Solana are among the altcoins with the best chances of getting ETF approval.

With Solana’s ETF already moving forward, and even Dogecoin entering the conversation, Litecoin could be next in line.

Whale wallets appear to be preparing for that possibility.

Adoption Grows As New Use Cases Appear

ETF news is not the only factor. Litecoin price has also made progress in everyday use.

Coinme, a U.S.-based platform, now allows Litecoin purchases with cash at more than 10,000 retail locations. This makes it easier for regular people to buy and use Litecoin in daily life.

In addition, MEI Pharma, which recently rebranded to Lite Strategy, announced it had added $100 million worth of Litecoin to its treasury. Moves like this give Litecoin a role beyond trading, showing that it is being held as a long-term asset.

Together with the ETF filing, these adoption steps show that Litecoin is becoming more visible again.

That visibility has likely encouraged the whale wallets to add more coins, helping keep the price stable even during small dips.

Technical Factors and Litecoin Price Outlook

Alongside these fundamental factors, the charts and indicators also offer clues.

For the Litecoin price, the Money Flow Index (MFI), which tracks buying and selling pressure by combining price and trading volume, has been moving lower since mid-August, but with peaks along the way.

Litecoin Price Action | Source: TradingView

This shows that while dips are being picked up, the pace of buying is weaker compared to earlier.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks whether large inflows or outflows of capital are happening, has stayed below zero. This means that bigger inflows from large investors are still missing. For Litecoin price rally to strengthen, CMF needs to flip above zero.

That’s the confirmation-based catch we discussed earlier.

Litecoin Money Flows Need To Pick Up | Source: TradingView

From a price perspective, Litecoin price faces a test around $130–134. A clean break above this range would open the way toward $145, a level that matches the next stage of the three-month uptrend.

Beyond the USD chart, analysts are also watching Litecoin versus Bitcoin (LTC/BTC). A widely shared chart highlights an 8-year compression pattern, where the price has been squeezing into a tighter range against Bitcoin.

LTC/BTC Correlation | Source: X

In setups like this, a breakout often follows after long periods of pressure.

Supporting this view, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD on the LTC/BTC chart are sitting near historic lows.

These signals suggest that the Litecoin price may be undervalued compared to Bitcoin, and any breakout could bring strong upside momentum.