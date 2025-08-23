One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:43
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+8.80%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.5647+1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0219+0.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012307+3.05%
MAY
MAY$0.04847+2.66%

2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card.

Heritage Auctions.

The NBA may be on hiatus, but the world of sports memorabilia never sleeps, and this weekend, history is set to be made in the basketball card space.

This weekend (August 22-24), this 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card (the only one of its kind) is on auction at Heritage Auctions, as part of its Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. Before this, the highest-selling card was Stephen Curry’s Logoman, which was sold for 5.9 million in 2021. As of now, the Bryant-Jordan card is currently bidding at nearly $ 7.1 million (including Buyer’s Premium).

This makes this weekend a notable one in the history of sports cards. But if your brain works anything like mine, you may be wondering how one card could be so valuable.

What Makes This Card So Special

Since I am nowhere near qualified enough to speculate on this subject matter, I went straight to the source – speaking with Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports at Heritage Auctions.

“What Upper Deck did was they got a game-worn jersey from Jordan and a game-worn jersey from Bryant, and they cut those jerseys to create patch cards. The logo patches – which is what is featured on this card – are seen as the pinnacle of the patch cards because they could only make one from each jersey, since there is only one Logoman logo on each jersey,” Ivy explained to me over the phone.

“So, the fact that this is the only known Upper Deck Logoman card to feature both Jordan and Bryant’s uniforms, and it has both of their signatures on it, makes this card immensely valuable.”

Upper Deck first introduced its first game-worn jersey cards in 1996, with its NHL and NFL releases. In 1997, it began releasing these types of cards for basketball and baseball. Since then, these cards have been incredibly popular because they allow fans to feel even closer to their favorite players, as they quite literally allow them to own a piece of the uniforms their icons battled with on the hardwood. The Curry card we mentioned earlier was also of this variety.

2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card.

Heritage Auctions.

While this will go down as the highest-selling basketball card of all time, the highest-selling sports card is still the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which sold for 12.6 million in 2022 (also at Heritage Auctions). However, if the bidding gets crazy enough, Ivy thinks that this Jordan/Kobe Logoman has a chance of challenging Mantle for its title.

“There is definitely a chance,” Ivy said. “If it surpassed the Mantle sale, I’d be surprised, but I also wouldn’t be shocked.”

How Does The Auction Process Work?

This auction is completely remote. Bids can be placed until 10 PM Central Time on the night the auction closes (in this case, that would be August 23, 2025). From there, each lot has a 30-minute countdown timer. So if no one bids from 10 PM to 10:30 PM, then the lot closes at 10:30. But every time someone does place a bid, that 30-minute timer resets.

In theory, this means the bidding could continue for hours after the 10 PM deadline. During our conversation, Ivy recalled an occasion where they were at the auction house until 4 AM – six hours after the original bidding deadline.

Who Is Heritage Auctions?

Heritage Auctions – the auction house that is selling this Jordan/Bryant card – is one of the largest auction houses in the world.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Heritage Auctions has been around since the late 1960s. They started as a rare coins/currency company (they were actually known as “Heritage Rare Coin Galleries” in 1982), before beginning to branch out into other categories in the 1990s. In 2004, Ivy helped the company launch their sports division, and today, the company has over 50 different collectible categories, ranging from jewelry all the way to pop culture.

To learn more about the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction, be sure to check out their website.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/matissa/2025/08/22/one-of-a-kind-kobe-mj-card-expected-to-break-basketball-card-record/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto