One Of The Weeknd’s Earliest Hit Songs Is Back

A decade after its release, The Weeknd’s “The Hills” returns to Billboard’s R&B Streaming Songs chart at No. 15. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

A decade ago, The Weeknd was transitioning from an R&B up-and-comer into a true superstar. In 2015, he scored several of his biggest smashes, including two from his debut album Beauty Behind the Madness, “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” The latter track, a former Hot 100 ruler, makes its way back onto one Billboard tally this frame — 10 years after it was first released — as fans continue to stream the beloved cut.

“The Hills” Becomes a Streaming Win Again

“The Hills” returns to the R&B Streaming Songs chart, landing at No. 15. That puts it in the final space on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed R&B tunes in America.

One of The Weeknd’s Many Leaders

“The Hills” is one of The Weeknd’s 14 No. 1s on the R&B Streaming Songs chart and one of 58 top 10s. The track debuted in June 2015, climbed to No. 1 just a month later, and remained there for 27 weeks. In total, it has spent 83 frames somewhere on the tally.

Only One Chart This Time

At the moment, “The Hills” only finds space on one Billboard ranking, and The Weeknd is represented on the R&B Streaming Songs list with a pair of tunes, thanks in part to the return. “Timeless,” which credits Playboi Carti as well, dips one space to No. 6 — though it’s already been a leader on the tally.

The Weeknd Fills Multiple Billboard Charts

11 different songs by The Weeknd appear on the charts in America this frame. “The Hills” is one of four that only show up on a single ranking. That roundup also includes “Baptized in Fear,” “Cry for Me,” and “São Paulo” with Anitta, which debuts at No. 38 on the Pop Airplay chart.