OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 14:20
Portal
PORTAL$0.04837-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08836+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01412-1.87%
Particl
PART$0.2056-1.53%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.009001--%

OneFootball Club, as a part of the Token Generation Event (TGE) of its $BALLS, organizes an airdrop campaign for its members. Users who register on OneFootball Club’s Pre-TGE Portal can collect BALLS by participating in various effortless activities.

This article acts as a detailed guide to the Onefootball airdrop, providing the step-by-step claiming process, eligibility criteria, and important dates such as TGE and listing. Let’s get started. 

How Does the OneFootball Club Airdrop Work? Activities & Referrals

Users can participate in the airdrop campaign by accessing the OneFootball Club Pre-TGE Portal. Upon completing the registration process, you will receive 600 BALLS. Other tasks include:

  • Refer Friends: Share the invite link with friends and family to increase your BALLS.
  • Claim Season 1 & 2 BALLS: Users who participated in the previous airdrop campaigns of OneFootball Club can claim extra BALLS.
  • Follow X Profiles: Follow the devs Dennis and Vince on X and claim BALLS. Also, like and share the launch announcement tweet for extra BALLS.

Eligibility Criteria For the Onefootball Airdrop

An authentic X (Twitter) profile is needed to participate in the airdrop campaign. Also, a valid email address and an EVM-based crypto wallet are mandatory. Referring bots instead of genuine users is strictly prohibited.

Is OneFootball Club Airdrop Free?

Participation in the OneFootball airdrop is 100% free. However, you should spend some ETH from your wallet to claim the non-mandatory registration badge. Other than that, there are no additional hidden charges.

How to Claim the OneFootball Club Airdrop? Step-by-Step Guide

The airdrop claiming process is pretty simple. It is divided into “First Half”, which is the registration process, and “Second Half”, the activities section. A detailed beginner-friendly guide is provided below.

  • Access the OneFootball Club Pre-TGE Portal.
  • Tap “Join Now” and sign up via your email address/Google Account.
  • Tap “Connect X” and click “Authorize app” to link your X (Twitter) profile.
  • Tap “Connect EVM Wallet” and choose your preferred wallet extension.
  • Connect your EVM wallet by approving the sign-in request.
  • Now, follow OFC on X by clicking the Follow button. Come back and verify.
  • Join OFC on Telegram by tapping the Join button. 
  • Verify that you are a human and join the “OneFootball Club” group through the temporary invite link.
  • Get back to the TGE Portal and verify Telegram.
  • Claim your registration badge if you have ETH, or start completing the activities listed in the above section.

OneFootball Airdrop TGE & Listing Date

As of today, there have not yet been any official announcements regarding the exact date of the Token Generation Event and the listing. The community discussions and insider reports suggest that we can expect it around November 2025. You can follow the official X and Telegram accounts of OneFootball to stay updated regarding the key dates.

How to Withdraw Your BALLS?

After the completion of the airdrop campaign and the TGE, you will receive the BALLS into your wallet address. Following the listing on exchanges, you can send the tokens to one of them and trade. Or else, you can connect your wallet to a decentralized exchange with enough liquidity and swap.

The Bottom Line: Is OneFootball Event a Legit Airdrop?

OneFootball, which has partnered with prominent Football-based ventures and has thousands of members, seems like a trustworthy platform. However, make sure you verify the genuineness yourself by engaging with its community and reading its whitepaper/blogs.

Also, if any errors, such as “X (Twitter) Authentication Fail,” happen while participating in the airdrop, restart the process or report it on OFC’s Telegram group. Happy airdropping!

About OneFootball Club

OneFootball Club is an online community dedicated to football lovers. Through mobile apps or social media groups, football fans can interact with each other and stay connected. Also, it provides live scores, highlights, news, regular contests, and blockchain-based airdrops.

The post OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More  appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

The post Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tomorrow, a first is being prepared to be achieved in the digital asset market. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced that the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for public listing and will trade under the SEC’s recently approved Generic Listing Standards. The new product will be the first multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart announced that GDLC will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca) tomorrow and convert to an ETF format. The fund will also be renamed to track a CoinDesk index. “Yesterday’s approval of the general listing standards for crypto ETPs was a major development. Grayscale’s GDLC ETF conversion was also approved and the stop order was lifted,” Seyffart said. The Grayscale team states that it is working rapidly to launch the fund. The GDLC ETF is expected to offer investors diversified cryptocurrency exposure in a traditional ETF format, with a structure comprising five large, liquid crypto assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-day-tomorrow-etf-including-bitcoin-and-4-altcoins-to-hit-the-market/
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10954-8.85%
Solana
SOL$244.09-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,957.52-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:59
Share
Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Binance Coin
BNB$996.55-0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.15502-3.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Share
Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Businesswire, SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ: SDA), a digital auto insurance and automotive services provider, announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to invest up to $10 million in selected major cryptocurrencies that are expected to benefit from the rapid development of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Furthermore, SunCar is exploring strategies to integrate blockchain and risk-weighted asset (RWA) tokenization into its existing cloud-based digital insurance business model.
RealLink
REAL$0.06479-0.39%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13577+4.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16383+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Big Day Tomorrow: ETF Including Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins to Hit the Market

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Bank of Japan to Sell ETF, J-REIT Holdings Amid Policy Shift

Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics