OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More

OneFootball Club, as a part of the Token Generation Event (TGE) of its $BALLS, organizes an airdrop campaign for its members. Users who register on OneFootball Club’s Pre-TGE Portal can collect BALLS by participating in various effortless activities.
This article acts as a detailed guide to the Onefootball airdrop, providing the step-by-step claiming process, eligibility criteria, and important dates such as TGE and listing. Let’s get started.
Users can participate in the airdrop campaign by accessing the OneFootball Club Pre-TGE Portal. Upon completing the registration process, you will receive 600 BALLS. Other tasks include:
An authentic X (Twitter) profile is needed to participate in the airdrop campaign. Also, a valid email address and an EVM-based crypto wallet are mandatory. Referring bots instead of genuine users is strictly prohibited.
Participation in the OneFootball airdrop is 100% free. However, you should spend some ETH from your wallet to claim the non-mandatory registration badge. Other than that, there are no additional hidden charges.
The airdrop claiming process is pretty simple. It is divided into “First Half”, which is the registration process, and “Second Half”, the activities section. A detailed beginner-friendly guide is provided below.
As of today, there have not yet been any official announcements regarding the exact date of the Token Generation Event and the listing. The community discussions and insider reports suggest that we can expect it around November 2025. You can follow the official X and Telegram accounts of OneFootball to stay updated regarding the key dates.
After the completion of the airdrop campaign and the TGE, you will receive the BALLS into your wallet address. Following the listing on exchanges, you can send the tokens to one of them and trade. Or else, you can connect your wallet to a decentralized exchange with enough liquidity and swap.
OneFootball, which has partnered with prominent Football-based ventures and has thousands of members, seems like a trustworthy platform. However, make sure you verify the genuineness yourself by engaging with its community and reading its whitepaper/blogs.
Also, if any errors, such as “X (Twitter) Authentication Fail,” happen while participating in the airdrop, restart the process or report it on OFC’s Telegram group. Happy airdropping!
OneFootball Club is an online community dedicated to football lovers. Through mobile apps or social media groups, football fans can interact with each other and stay connected. Also, it provides live scores, highlights, news, regular contests, and blockchain-based airdrops.
