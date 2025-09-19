OneKey Partners with Conflux Network to Expand Web3 Adoption

OneKey, a prominent crypto wallet firm, has partnered with Conflux, a cutting-edge open blockchain. The main purpose of the partnership is to merge the expertise of OneKey regarding digital asset security and the regulatory-compliant infrastructure of Conflux Network. As revealed by OneKey’s official announcement on x, the development aims to strengthen consumers with more convenient and safer Web3 experiences. Keeping this in view, the move denotes a notable step in increasing blockchain utility across diverse industries.

OneKey and Conflux Alliance Boosts Web3 Adoption with Robust Security Infrastructure

In this partnership, OneKey intends to combine its digital asset security expertise with the compliant blockchain framework of Conflux Network. Conflux Network has steadily gained a notable position for wide-scale adoption regionally and worldwide. Additionally, it has carried out diverse collaborations with popular brands like McDonald’s. The respective partnerships indicate their impact across telecommunications, social media, customer goods sectors, and finance.

Additionally, by maintaining its compliance with the regulations, Conflux keeps delivering a robust foundation for the advancement of the cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure.

Advancing Web3 Accessibility, Scalability, and Security

According to OneKey, the collaboration with Conflux Network is expected to redefine the way the consumers interact with blockchain-related services and products. With the merger of asset management and the scalable blockchain ecosystem, the partners endeavor to decrease entry barriers while also enhancing consumer experience in the decentralized sector. Ultimately, the mutual endeavor is set to bring together OneKey’s security efficiency and Conflux’s infrastructure to offer relatively accessible, effective, and reliable ecosystem.