Only XRP Can Unlock Trillions in Tokenized Debt, Advocates Claim

Global debt has surpassed $251 trillion, sparking calls for restructuring with tokenized liquidity.

XRP is seen as a key enabler for unlocking trapped debt liquidity through tokenization systems.

The United States debt crisis has reached a new peak with the national figure surpassing $37 trillion. According to the International Monetary Fund, overall global debt has climbed to $251 trillion, equal to about 235% of world GDP.

At the same time, public sector borrowing has grown sharply. The IMF reported that public debt is now $99.2 trillion, with sovereign obligations reaching 121% of GDP in the United States and 88% in China. Forecasts show US public debt could rise to 107% of GDP by 2029, passing even World War II high.

Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah has argued that this situation is no longer manageable under present conditions. According to him, restructuring the system with neutral assets is the only path forward. Aljarrah said,

He further added that,

Institutions Turn to XRP for Tokenization

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity has already shown how XRP can enable cross-border settlements. Its tokenization use cases are gaining practical traction, with institutions such as DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin project implementing real-world applications.

Attention has also turned to SWIFT, which has run experiments with blockchain platforms, including the XRP Ledger and Hedera, to see how distributed ledgers could integrate with global payment systems.

Yet it is still unclear if XRP Ledger will serve as a core settlement layer or just one among several blockchains in a broader interoperability structure.

Currently, XRP is trading at $2.77 after gaining 0.43% in the last 24 hours. According to CNF, Sistine Research suggests the token is close to entering an expansion phase after being stuck in limited trading for ten weeks.

Analysts described this as XRP’s third compression phase since the US elections in November 2024, built on three higher consecutive points, and in the past, similar setups have led to sharp moves once liquidity unlocked.

Crypto analyst Palin Ay said sellers still control the market flow. Data from the 90-day spot taker CVD shows constant pressure from sellers, even though short rallies appeared at the start of 2025. For a steady upward trend, buyers need to bring strong trading volume, but that has not happened yet.

Source: Crypto Quant

Regulatory and investment news is also affecting the trend. Franklin Templeton has delayed its decision on the XRP ETF until November 14. At the same time, Rex-Ospray launched its XRP fund, which recorded $37.7 million in trading volume on the first day of trading. Analysts warn that the optimism around ETFs may already be partly reflected in prices, which increases the risk of a “sell on news” reaction.

]]>