Ontario, 13 years for kidnapping with Bitcoin ransom and torture

A 39-year-old man, Keyron Moore, was sentenced to 13 years in prison — with 3 years already credited for time served in pre-trial detention — by the Newmarket court for a kidnapping accompanied by ransom demands in Bitcoin and aggravated violence.



The sentence, issued on August 22, 2025 (Yahoo! Finance), equates extortion carried out through cryptocurrencies to traditional violent crimes, providing for severe penalties and long-lasting security measures.



In this context, the court aimed to maintain continuity with the punitive framework already applied to similar offenses.



For the context of cryptocurrency extortion, refer to industry data showing the growing relevance of crypto-related crimes Chainalysis Crypto Crime Report 2024, with ransomware proceeds exceeding 1 billion dollars in 2023; the numbers are updated and verified up to 2025.

The case, originating from a seizure that occurred in 2022 in the Toronto area, includes elements of torture, threats with a firearm, and the use of fentanyl as a tool of coercion.



The incident highlights the growing intersection between physical crime and digital extortion. It should be noted that the investigation proceeded on multiple levels, with traditional approaches complemented by tools typical of technological analysis.

According to the data collected from the hearing records and the transcripts filed in court, the ransom demand amounted to about 1 million dollars and was reiterated during the detention period; these elements have been detailed in the investigative reports.



Industry analysts consulted for this article confirm that, while representing a limited portion of the total violent crimes, extortions with cryptocurrency demands require on-chain forensic capabilities integrated with traditional investigations.

The verdict: penalties, prohibitions, and registrations

Judge M. Townsend sentenced Moore to a total of 13 years (with 3 years of time already served), for offenses including kidnapping, sexual assault while armed, and negligent use of a firearm.



That said, the ruling includes measures that have a long-term impact on the possibility of reoffending and public safety.

Duration: 13 years (3 of which already credited)

13 years (3 of which already credited) Lifetime ban on owning weapons

on owning weapons Registration as a sex offender for 20 years

for 20 years Prohibition of contact with the co-defendant minor S.M. during detention

Registration as a sex offender is managed at the federal level and access to information is limited to law enforcement and designated agencies; for regulatory details on the management and use of the registry, consult the official page of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on sex offender management RCMP – Sex Offender Management.

Timeline of Events

According to court documents, on November 1, 2022, the victim, identified as A.T., was kidnapped near a shopping plaza in Thornhill and subsequently transported to a garage in Barrie, where she suffered mistreatment and threats with a syringe containing fentanyl.



During the abduction, the perpetrators demanded a ransom of 1 million dollars to be paid in cash and cryptocurrencies. In a particularly dramatic episode, Moore allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if she did not perform sexual acts, a statement confirmed by the documents on record.



The woman, managing to escape, reported the incident. Indeed, the reconstruction in court retraced each phase with a wealth of details, albeit within the limits imposed by protection orders.

Extortion in Bitcoin: what emerges from the documents

The ransom demand in crypto was treated as an aggravating factor, comparable to a violent robbery.



No details have been made public regarding any transfers to wallets or specific on-chain tracking activities, due to the limitations imposed by court orders.



The incident confirms that, in the presence of violence, the means of payment — whether cash or cryptocurrencies — does not lessen the severity of the crime. Indeed, the collaboration between law enforcement and blockchain analysts is now a well-established practice in investigations, integrated with traditional investigative methodologies.

The minor co-defendant

The co-defendant S.M., who was underage at the time, was found guilty in 2024. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3, 2025, in Oshawa.



A publication ban issued in March 2024 remains in effect to protect the victim’s identity and limit the dissemination of details regarding the minor’s involvement. In this context, procedural confidentiality remains a central element of the proceedings.

Impact on the victim

In a testimony filed in the records, A.T. described a persistent feeling of anxiety and fear: “I don’t go out alone. I feel watched, as if I have a target on my back.”



These statements highlight the profound psychological and human impact of the crime, beyond the numbers of the judicial news. A picture that, beyond the documents, conveys the extent of personal consequences.

The bigger picture: extortions and “$5 wrench attacks”

Experts highlight how physical assaults aimed at obtaining passwords or private keys — defined in some circles as “$5 wrench attacks” — represent another aspect of the boundary between traditional crime and digital scams.



In the context of the rapid evolution of extortion tools, the ability to trace on-chain transactions complements traditional investigative evidence. That said, technical analysis does not replace but rather complements more classical investigations.

According to the Chainalysis Crypto Crime Report 2024, ransomware proceeds in 2023 exceeded 1 billion dollars, indicating a resurgence of digital extortion.



In Canada, federal and provincial authorities have long warned about scams and extortions leading to payments in crypto, intensifying international cooperation and forensic analysis of transactions.

Why the ruling matters

The decision of the Newmarket court clarifies that the demand for ransom in Bitcoin does not mitigate criminal liability. On the contrary, when the crime includes elements of violence, kidnapping, and the use of weapons, the response of the law is full and rigorous.



The case highlights how the integration of traditional evidence with that derived from on-chain traceability can strengthen extremely serious charges. Yet, the investigative coordination between specialized departments and the judiciary remains central.