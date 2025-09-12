OpenAI Expands in Asia With New Korean Office

TLDRs;

OpenAI launches its third Asian office in Seoul, making Korea its second-largest market after the United States.

South Korea’s rapid AI adoption and top-ten API usage rank make it a key hub for OpenAI’s expansion.

Partnerships with Samsung, SK Group, Kakao, and Seoul National University aim to deepen academic and corporate collaboration.

Korea’s strong AI startup ecosystem and government-backed funding provide fertile ground for OpenAI’s strategic growth.

OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, has officially expanded its footprint in Asia with the launch of a new subsidiary in South Korea.

The move, announced during a press briefing in Seoul, makes the Korean office OpenAI’s third in Asia and its 12th worldwide.

The company’s decision to establish operations in South Korea underscores its recognition of the nation’s robust technology ecosystem, fast-moving corporate sector, and enthusiastic adoption of cutting-edge digital tools.

According to OpenAI, Korea is now its second-largest market for paid ChatGPT subscriptions, trailing only the United States. The company noted that weekly active users in the country have surged fourfold year-on-year, while paid subscriptions have tripled during the same period.

Korea Emerges as AI Growth Engine

South Korea’s rapid embrace of AI technologies has positioned it as a strategic destination for OpenAI’s regional growth.

Beyond consumer adoption, Korea is one of the top ten global markets for API-based usage, signaling deep technical integration across industries.

This makes Korea not only a consumer market but also a center for enterprise adoption and development. OpenAI’s latest expansion reflects its strategy of anchoring itself in regions with proven user engagement and revenue potential, rather than speculative markets.

Partnerships With Korean Tech Leaders

OpenAI’s entry into South Korea is more than symbolic as it represents a targeted strategy to deepen collaboration with some of the country’s most influential companies.

The AI firm has highlighted opportunities for joint ventures with tech giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Group, especially in areas like data centers and semiconductor hardware.

In addition, OpenAI is already working toward integration with Kakao, South Korea’s dominant messaging and platform company, following a partnership agreement earlier this year. This collaboration is expected to accelerate OpenAI’s reach among millions of Korean users who rely on Kakao’s services daily.

The company is also preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with Seoul National University to promote academic cooperation, focusing on research and knowledge exchange that could reinforce Korea’s position as an AI research hub.

Broader Implications for Global AI Expansion

OpenAI’s expansion into Seoul reflects a broader pattern: the company prioritizes physical presence in markets where user adoption and commercial demand are already strong. Korea’s unique “full-stack” AI ecosystem, covering everything from hardware manufacturing to consumer-level adoption, makes it an attractive environment for international AI companies.

The local ecosystem is thriving, with over 1,500 scaleups generating tens of billions in funding, including nearly 400 startups focused solely on AI. Government institutions have also played a pivotal role, contributing around 16% of total investment in funding rounds, signaling strong public-private collaboration.

By anchoring itself in South Korea, OpenAI is well-positioned to leverage existing infrastructure, tap into a deep talent pool, and collaborate with both academic and corporate partners. While details about the leadership and staffing of the new office remain undisclosed, the move highlights the company’s intent to secure long-term growth in one of the world’s most advanced digital economies.

The post OpenAI Expands in Asia With New Korean Office appeared first on CoinCentral.