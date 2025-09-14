OpenAI plans to spend $300 billion on cloud computing starting 2027

By: Coinstats
2025/09/14 00:09
Oracle’s stock exploded this week because OpenAI is throwing down billions like it’s nothing.

The artificial intelligence company, which has been reshaping the tech scene since 2022, is the reason Oracle just had its biggest single-day jump in over three decades, as Cryptopolitan previously reported.

The company revealed that it locked in four multibillion-dollar contracts this quarter, and one of them is with OpenAI, which plans to build 4.5 gigawatts of U.S. data center capacity using Oracle’s cloud. That’s enough juice to power a small country.

OpenAI is planning to dump $300 billion into computing power starting in 2027, over a five-year span. That number was confirmed just days after Oracle filed with the SEC about a $30 billion cloud deal set to kick off in two years.

Oracle gets a boost, Microsoft and Broadcom cash in too

A week before Oracle’s earnings came out, Broadcom’s stock jumped 10 percent. Why? It signed a $10 billion chip deal with a customer analysts said was OpenAI. No surprise there.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has been tied to OpenAI for six years, ever since it pumped $13 billion into the company. It still runs most of OpenAI’s workloads on Azure.

Then there’s Nvidia. The entire reason it’s now the most valuable company on the planet is because its chips run OpenAI’s large language models. That’s where all the AI magic happens.

These four companies (Oracle, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia) have added over $4.5 trillion to their market value since OpenAI dropped ChatGPT in late 2022. That’s why the Nasdaq and S&P 500 just closed out at record highs.

But not everyone’s thrilled. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson told CNBC, “While we love ChatGPT, OpenAI is still a not-for-profit limited in its ability to raise capital.” Gil isn’t just guessing. He was deep into Oracle’s numbers when the stock popped 36 percent on Wednesday. That was the company’s biggest gain since 1992. But it didn’t last. The stock dropped 6 percent the next day and 5 percent more on Friday.

Oracle’s backlog, which is money it hasn’t collected yet, jumped 359 percent year-over-year to $455 billion. Gil pointed out that more than 90 percent of that number came from one customer — OpenAI. He said that kind of concentration “significantly reduces” excitement.

Altman signs checks, investors start asking questions

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, isn’t slowing down. He’s spending billions across the board. Besides Oracle, OpenAI also signed big cloud deals with Google and CoreWeave.

And it plans to invest $19 billion into Stargate, a U.S. infrastructure project backed by the Trump administration. Stargate is a partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. On top of that, SoftBank is leading a $40 billion funding round for OpenAI.

“Sam Altman has the gumption to sign very large checks without needing to worry about whether those can ever be cashed,” Gil said. The spending is huge, but OpenAI isn’t making a profit. Not even close.

Still, revenue is climbing fast. OpenAI hit $10 billion in annual recurring revenue in June. CNBC says that number could hit $125 billion by 2029. The company is also restructuring. This week, it said it’s moving toward becoming a public benefit corporation.

Its nonprofit parent will still oversee things and hold more than $100 billion in equity. The goal is to finish the restructure by the end of the year so OpenAI can lock in the full $40 billion from the latest round.

Oracle nearly joined the trillion-dollar club because of all this. Its market cap hit $930 billion on Wednesday but fell back to $830 billion by Friday.

Byron Deeter from Bessemer Venture Partners is still not sold. He told CNBC’s Money Movers, “Two days ago, we all thought Oracle was essentially nowhere in AI. They announce this mega-deal, people think they’re the next great hyperscaler, and I don’t buy that part.”

Byron said Oracle is still behind Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in cloud. He called them a “B-level hyperscaler” and said they don’t have strong positions in chips or software.

