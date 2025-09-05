OpenAI to launch an AI-powered hiring platform to rival LinkedIn

ChatGPT maker, OpenAI has announced an AI-powered hiring platform that will link businesses and employees, in a move that is expected to directly compete with LinkedIn.

The AI startup on Thursday revealed that it is developing the platform, known as OpenAI Jobs Platform and expected to open to the market by mid-2026.

OpenAI Jobs Platform to directly compete with LinkedIn

In a blogpost, OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo said that the new initiative will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” Simo added that the service will offer a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments to access top AI talent.

Simo revealed that the Texas Association of Business for instance, wants to use the platform to connect thousands of Texas employers with talented people who can help them modernize their businesses.

“The OpenAI Jobs Platform will have knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level, and opportunities for anyone looking to put their skills to use,” said Simo in a blogpost.

This comes as OpenAI is showing interests in expanding its business into several markets beyond ChatGPT, its main consumer offering.

CEO Sam Altman told reporters at a recent dinner that Simo would oversee several applications beyond the chatbot. This includes the upcoming hiring platform – the OpenAI Jobs Platform together with other potential offerings in the pipeline, for instance the browser and social media app.

The new upcoming hiring platform could put OpenAI in direct competition with the Microsoft owned LinkedIn, which was co-founded by one of OpenAI’s earliest investors. Microsoft is also OpenAI’s biggest financial backer.

With businesses now constantly integrating AI into their processes to optimise operations, LinkedIn has not been left behind in this bandwagon. Last year, LinkedIn has worked to infuse its platform with AI features to help match job candidates with businesses.

Responding to the news of the new platform, some enthusiasts said OpenAI was “trying too much” while others felt competition (with LinkedIn) was healthy.

“Please let it be so good that we all can delete LinkedIn and I never have to see another cringe post how a random HR dude on LinkedIn brought his daughter to school in the morning and this inspired him to be a better recruiter and the importance of listening and shit like that,” said one user on X platform.

Company to also pilot its Certifications initiative this year

OpenAI has also revealed it will start offering certificates for people with different “AI fluency” through its OpenAI Academy, an online program it launched last year.

An OpenAI spokesperson has revealed that the AI startup is planning to launch a pilot of OpenAI Certifications later this year.

However, many tech executives are concerned that AI will disrupt numerous traditional jobs. Notably, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has indicated that AI could eliminate up to 50% of entry level white collar jobs before 2030.

In her blogpost, Simo acknowledged that risk saying that OpenAI cannot prevent that disruption. She however also noted that OpenAI can do its part by helping people become fluent in AI and linking them with businesses that require their skills.

“We’ll obviously use AI to teach AI: anyone will be able to prepare for the certification in ChatGPT’s Study mode and become certified without leaving the app,” said Simo.

“And companies will be able to make it part of their own learning and development programs,” Simo added.

Already, the company has revealed that it is working with Walmart, which is one of the largest global private employers on its certification program and aims to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

The ChatGPT maker said it would launch these initiatives as part of its commitment to the White House’s plan to expand AI literacy. CEO Altman, together with other Big Tech leaders were scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday to deliberate on AI.

