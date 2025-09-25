The post OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights The trillion-dollar expansion that could reshape US tech Why OpenAI may spark a wave of American reindustrialization What this massive project means for jobs and energy demand OpenAI’s Trillion-Dollar Expansion Gains Momentum OpenAI is embarking on one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern technology history, unveiling plans to build a network of data centers worth approximately $1 trillion. The first showcase took place in Abilene, Texas, where a massive site is taking shape with the backing of Oracle and SoftBank. Eight facilities are already under construction, with more than six thousand workers on-site daily. Gas turbine towers rise into the Texas skyline, and crews are laying new fiber optic lines to support the colossal systems. Company executives emphasized this is only the first phase of an expansion designed to fuel the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which already draws over 700 million users weekly. Building the Future of Computing Over the next 18 months, OpenAI plans to launch five more facilities across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico, and several Midwest states, adding a combined 5.5 GW of energy capacity. In partnership with SoftBank, additional centers in Ohio and near Austin will generate another 1.5 GW. Altogether, the total capacity is expected to reach 7 GW — enough to power eight million households. Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole Each new gigawatt of processing capacity carries an estimated cost of $50 billion. That translates into at least $1 trillion in investments with forecasts suggesting eventual demand for over 100 GW, equaling a projected $5 trillion infrastructure network. A Controversial but Defining Project OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the historic nature of the push, though he admitted that funding mechanisms are still undecided. The new centers will be stocked with thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 graphics processors — each costing roughly… The post OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights The trillion-dollar expansion that could reshape US tech Why OpenAI may spark a wave of American reindustrialization What this massive project means for jobs and energy demand OpenAI’s Trillion-Dollar Expansion Gains Momentum OpenAI is embarking on one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern technology history, unveiling plans to build a network of data centers worth approximately $1 trillion. The first showcase took place in Abilene, Texas, where a massive site is taking shape with the backing of Oracle and SoftBank. Eight facilities are already under construction, with more than six thousand workers on-site daily. Gas turbine towers rise into the Texas skyline, and crews are laying new fiber optic lines to support the colossal systems. Company executives emphasized this is only the first phase of an expansion designed to fuel the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which already draws over 700 million users weekly. Building the Future of Computing Over the next 18 months, OpenAI plans to launch five more facilities across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico, and several Midwest states, adding a combined 5.5 GW of energy capacity. In partnership with SoftBank, additional centers in Ohio and near Austin will generate another 1.5 GW. Altogether, the total capacity is expected to reach 7 GW — enough to power eight million households. Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole Each new gigawatt of processing capacity carries an estimated cost of $50 billion. That translates into at least $1 trillion in investments with forecasts suggesting eventual demand for over 100 GW, equaling a projected $5 trillion infrastructure network. A Controversial but Defining Project OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the historic nature of the push, though he admitted that funding mechanisms are still undecided. The new centers will be stocked with thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 graphics processors — each costing roughly…

OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:29
1
1$0.011828-8.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01596-6.16%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.63%
MAY
MAY$0.03844-3.51%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012352-7.96%

Key Highlights

  • The trillion-dollar expansion that could reshape US tech
  • Why OpenAI may spark a wave of American reindustrialization
  • What this massive project means for jobs and energy demand

OpenAI’s Trillion-Dollar Expansion Gains Momentum

OpenAI is embarking on one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern technology history, unveiling plans to build a network of data centers worth approximately $1 trillion. The first showcase took place in Abilene, Texas, where a massive site is taking shape with the backing of Oracle and SoftBank.

Eight facilities are already under construction, with more than six thousand workers on-site daily. Gas turbine towers rise into the Texas skyline, and crews are laying new fiber optic lines to support the colossal systems.

Company executives emphasized this is only the first phase of an expansion designed to fuel the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which already draws over 700 million users weekly.

Building the Future of Computing

Over the next 18 months, OpenAI plans to launch five more facilities across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico, and several Midwest states, adding a combined 5.5 GW of energy capacity. In partnership with SoftBank, additional centers in Ohio and near Austin will generate another 1.5 GW. Altogether, the total capacity is expected to reach 7 GW — enough to power eight million households.

Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Each new gigawatt of processing capacity carries an estimated cost of $50 billion. That translates into at least $1 trillion in investments with forecasts suggesting eventual demand for over 100 GW, equaling a projected $5 trillion infrastructure network.

A Controversial but Defining Project

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the historic nature of the push, though he admitted that funding mechanisms are still undecided. The new centers will be stocked with thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 graphics processors — each costing roughly the price of a Tesla Model 3. Security remains tight, with restricted access and surveillance cameras guarding the facilities against potential corporate espionage.

While the project is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive what executives describe as the “reindustrialization” of the United States, public response is mixed.

Local leaders in Abilene highlight the promise of jobs and tax revenue, but residents raise concerns about heavy energy and water use. Despite this, city officials remain hopeful that participation in the project will secure the region’s place as a future technology hub.

The scale of this buildout, backed by corporate giants and signaling trillions in projected spend shows just how central artificial intelligence has become to the global economy. Whether this unprecedented construction boom delivers on its promise may determine the next chapter of America’s technological story.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11271/openai-moves-forward-with-a-trillion-dollar-expansion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,321.6-2.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8321-2.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000877-6.60%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

Morning Update — 19.09.2025