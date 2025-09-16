Openbank Introduces Crypto Trading in Germany for Retail Clients

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:48
Key Points:
  • Openbank launches crypto trading for retail clients in Germany.
  • Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, MATIC, and ADA. Spanish expansion planned.
  • Unverified report of Santander stablecoin preparation.

Openbank, part of the Santander Group, reportedly launched cryptocurrency trading services for retail customers in Germany, supporting several major tokens, according to PANews on September 16.

This launch potentially positions Santander to broaden its financial services portfolio in Europe, though official confirmation and market data are currently unavailable to substantiate the report.

Potential Impact on German and Spanish Markets

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that if realized, Openbank’s crypto move might influence financial markets in Germany and Spain. Regulatory and economic environments would dictate the long-term success and adaptability of such services. The initiative’s transparency and operational context remain pivotal for industry participants.

The introduction of this service aims to tap into the burgeoning retail crypto market in Germany. The reported absence of custody fees could appeal to traders searching for cost-efficient options. Despite these prospects, the limited primary source confirmations casts uncertainty on implementation specifics.

Market Reactions

Did you know? PANews’ announcement lacks primary confirmation, mirroring the Santander–Upvest partnership which also lacked explicit references to cryptocurrency offerings.

Amid these reports, notable reactions from industry analysts or government regulators are missing. There’s no clear evidence of statements from Santander executives or related market activities. However, the absence of community discussions further underscores uncertainties surrounding the reported initiatives.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the initial excitement, the market’s response will largely depend on the clarity and reliability of Openbank’s offerings and the regulatory landscape in Germany and Spain.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/openbank-crypto-trading-germany-launch/

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,382.63+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,477.37-0.35%
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
