Openbank Introduces Seamless Crypto Services for German Customers

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 03:50
TLDR

  • Openbank brings Bitcoin & more crypto to Germany, Spain expansion soon.
  • Openbank launches direct crypto trading in Germany, Spain next in line.
  • Crypto joins Openbank: Bitcoin, ETH, ADA & more under MiCA in Germany.
  • Openbank unlocks crypto trading in Germany, EU-wide rollout underway.
  • German clients get Bitcoin & Ethereum via Openbank, Spain expansion next.

Openbank has launched a direct crypto trading service in Germany, allowing customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The rollout supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano integrated under the MiCA regulatory framework. In the coming weeks, Openbank plans to expand these services to Spain, continuing its European digital growth.

Bitcoin Integration Marks a New Phase

Openbank now enables German clients to access Bitcoin directly from its platform without external exchanges or wallets. This integration places Bitcoin alongside traditional investment products, which simplifies user access under full EU regulatory oversight. The move underscores Openbank’s commitment to merging digital finance with conventional banking services.

Bitcoin’s inclusion reflects growing customer demand for direct access to digital assets within secure banking environments. Openbank’s platform leverages Santander’s infrastructure, providing both stability and trust. The bank aims to deliver crypto features without compromising regulatory compliance or user experience.

Openbank’s rollout comes as leading European banks are scaling digital asset services. Santander’s history with blockchain, dating back to its One Pay FX product, strengthens this transition. Bitcoin now serves as the leading digital asset on the platform, drawing considerable market attention.

Ethereum Access Expands Investment Options

Openbank now supports Ethereum, offering another top-tier digital asset to its German customers. Ethereum’s integration reflects the growing popularity of decentralized applications and smart contracts. Users can access ETH through their Openbank accounts without navigating third-party exchanges.

This expansion gives customers streamlined access to Ethereum’s ecosystem within a regulated and secure banking framework. The service supports seamless onboarding, with no need to manage external crypto wallets. Openbank’s platform focuses on ease of use while complying with the MiCA rules.

The bank expects high demand for Ethereum trading, driven by its large developer community and blockchain innovation. By incorporating ETH, Openbank responds to diverse digital asset interests. The bank continues to grow its offering in a rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano Complete the Launch Portfolio

Openbank further extends its crypto support by enabling trading in Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano. These digital assets add variety and offer alternatives to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Customers can now diversify their portfolios without leaving the Openbank ecosystem.

Litecoin’s fast transaction speeds and lower fees make it a practical addition to the trading platform. Polygon and Cardano bring scalability and energy efficiency, appealing to users seeking modern blockchain solutions. Openbank ensures secure custody and trading, backed by Santander’s reputation.

Openbank has signaled plans to expand its crypto offering soon. This may include additional tokens and crypto-to-crypto conversions. Germany marks the first step in a broader European strategy to enhance digital banking through crypto integration.

