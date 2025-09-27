TLDR Jane Street disclosed a 5.9% passive stake in Opendoor Technologies worth approximately $362 million The investment firm owns around 44 million shares but won’t pursue activist strategies Opendoor stock jumped over 10% following the disclosure news The position could be a direct investment or hedge against another trade Opendoor has gained 450% year-to-date driven [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Jane Street disclosed a 5.9% passive stake in Opendoor Technologies worth approximately $362 million The investment firm owns around 44 million shares but won’t pursue activist strategies Opendoor stock jumped over 10% following the disclosure news The position could be a direct investment or hedge against another trade Opendoor has gained 450% year-to-date driven [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 19:35
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57485+2.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1098+0.82%
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.13%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09599+4.38%

TLDR

  • Jane Street disclosed a 5.9% passive stake in Opendoor Technologies worth approximately $362 million
  • The investment firm owns around 44 million shares but won’t pursue activist strategies
  • Opendoor stock jumped over 10% following the disclosure news
  • The position could be a direct investment or hedge against another trade
  • Opendoor has gained 450% year-to-date driven by meme stock activity

Opendoor Technologies shares climbed more than 10% after quantitative trading giant Jane Street disclosed a substantial passive stake in the online real estate platform. The move sent the volatile stock higher for the second consecutive day.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Jane Street revealed a 5.9% stake in Opendoor through a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The position consists of approximately 44 million shares valued at roughly $362 million based on recent closing prices.

The disclosure put Opendoor back in the spotlight after months of wild price swings. Shares finished the Thursday session up 10.3% as investors processed the institutional interest.

Jane Street operates as one of Wall Street’s most profitable quantitative trading firms. The company generated $10 billion in net trading revenues last year through sophisticated high-frequency trading systems.

The firm is also a major market maker in global financial markets. This dual role makes the nature of its Opendoor investment unclear to outside observers.

Jane Street filed the stake as a passive investment under SEC rules. This means the firm won’t push for activist strategies like forcing a sale or demanding board representation.

Investment or Hedge Position?

The true purpose behind Jane Street’s position remains a mystery. As a market maker, the firm could be using the shares to hedge against other trades rather than betting on Opendoor’s future.

The trading giant might be protecting itself against call options it sold to other investors. This hedging strategy would explain the passive filing status and large position size.

Alternatively, Jane Street’s quantitative models may have identified value in the beaten-down real estate stock. The firm’s algorithms scan markets constantly for pricing inefficiencies.

The investment does put Opendoor on institutional radars after being driven primarily by retail traders. This marks a shift in the stock’s investor base composition.

Opendoor has gained 450% year-to-date as meme stock enthusiasm returned to markets. The rally began in July when retail investors started piling into shares.

The stock received another boost earlier this month with leadership changes. Former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian joined as CEO while company founders returned to the board.

Analyst Skepticism Remains Strong

Wall Street analysts maintain a bearish outlook despite the recent price surge. Four of six analysts tracked by Visible Alpha rate the stock as a “sell” with two “hold” ratings.

The mean analyst price target sits at $1.02 compared to current trading levels around $8-9. This represents a massive disconnect between professional forecasts and market pricing.

Opendoor’s business model involves buying homes directly from sellers and reselling them after improvements. The company has struggled with profitability as it scales operations across markets.

Like other meme stocks, Opendoor attracts heavy short interest from hedge funds. The company remains unprofitable despite its recent stock price gains.

The stock trades with dramatic daily price swings that can reach double-digit percentages. This volatility reflects the ongoing battle between retail investors and short sellers.

Jane Street’s disclosure adds another layer to Opendoor’s complex trading dynamics. The firm’s involvement could signal broader institutional interest despite analyst skepticism.

However, given Jane Street’s trading-focused business model, the position may serve purely tactical purposes. The firm regularly takes large positions across thousands of securities for various strategies.

Opendoor continues navigating its transformation under new leadership as CEO Nejatian brings experience from scaling Shopify’s operations.

The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure