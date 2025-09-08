Opinion: U.S. regulation promotes "clarity" in the crypto industry, becoming the key to scale

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to CoinDesk, US regulators such as the OCC, SEC, and Federal Reserve have recently issued clear compliance guidelines for crypto asset custody, stablecoin reserves, and token information disclosure, driving clarity into industry infrastructure. These new regulations require banks to control cryptographic keys, separate client assets, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Stablecoins must be held on a one-to-one basis and audited, and token issuers must disclose their business models and smart contract code. Compliance and transparency have become the foundation for institutional expansion and trust, shifting the industry's focus from "enforcement and regulation" to "information disclosure."